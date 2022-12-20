The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks satisfied with box-plus-one defensive structure, just not with execution

The zone-based “box-plus-one” defensive system that coach Luke Richardson has installed still seems like the best option. The Hawks are just making too many mistakes while trying to follow that structure.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks satisfied with box-plus-one defensive structure, just not with execution
Jake McCabe battles Matt Dumba in the Blackhawks-Wild game Friday.

The Blackhawks still have to kill plays in their defensive zone to make their structure work, and they often fail to do so.

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

When Seth Jones mentioned the Blackhawks need to “play a system that’s good for all of us” after another discouraging loss Sunday, it was worth asking the question.

Does he believe in the Hawks’ current system? Is it just the execution, not the system itself, letting them down?

“It’s the execution, for sure,” Jones said.

That answer aligns with what coach Luke Richardson has said as well as with the eye test.

Richardson’s switch from Jeremy Colliton’s controversial “hybrid man-on-man” defensive structure to a more conventional, zone-like “box-plus-one” structure in training camp seemed like a much-needed change.

Even now, after 15 losses in 16 games, it’s difficult to argue any other structure would be better. This is exclusively a lack-of-talent problem. Imagining this patchwork, mistake-prone roster attempting to follow Colliton’s frequently mistake-prompting approach triggers instant nightmares.

“We could go man-on-man, but if we’re not strong enough to kill the play, people are going to slide off, and then there’s people leaving people to go to that guy, so everything is not going to work,” Richardson said recently. “That’s what we’re harping on. Focus on a ‘hit and a pin’ with your guy, and then we’ll get some help. It did work.”

After all, when the Hawks commit turnovers, lose track of their marks, double up on opponents pointlessly, get caught flat-footed while puck-watching or make risky dives to steal the puck, they’ll get burned. The structure is just a starting point, Richardson said.

“When it’s your chance to engage, you have to hit and pin and kill the play and get the puck and move it forward,” he added. “[If you don’t], it doesn’t matter what system you play, you’re breaking down.

“Then there’s a five-on-four or there’s a two-on-one somewhere in the D-zone, so nothing is going to work. You have to have a special goalie to make a big save. We’ve put our goalies in that position too much.”

On Friday, the Wild’s first goal came after the Hawks pursued the puck around their defensive zone without killing the play for nearly a minute. The constant movement eventually opened up lanes for three consecutive cross-ice passes and a tap-in goal.

The Hawks’ structure actually held up well throughout the shift, making it a perfect example of execution letting them down.

On Sunday, conversely, almost every Rangers five-on-five goal happened off an odd-man rush, and the one that didn’t — Filip Chytil’s opener — was jump-started by Jack Johnson’s turnover that gave the Hawks no time to set up their structure.

“We have to trust that what we were doing the first part of the first period is going to work for 60 minutes,” he said. “But we didn’t, and I don’t think we trust it. So we somehow have to get back to that.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks send down Arvid Soderblom, call up Isaak Phillips in flurry of moves
Luke Richardson’s attentiveness toward Blackhawks goalies rare among NHL coaches
Blackhawks blown out by Rangers as Jacob Trouba drama continues
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones, Caleb Jones making progress as Luke Richardson urges safer play
Blackhawks trying to ‘simplify’ overall game instead of searching for small tweaks
Blackhawks unable to contain Wild’s Mats Zuccarello in yet another loss
The Latest
Hunters between 18 and 21, such as Garrett Glennon, shown here with his beginning work on the mount for his big buck taken during the first segment of Illinois’ firearm deer season in 2021, apparently would be in a legal limbo under HB5855, Protect Illinois Communities Act. Provided photo
Sports
Young hunters and Protect Illinois Communities Act
Hunters between 18 and 21 could be looking at a tricky legal limbo under HB5855, known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I want to stay close to both brother and guy he’s divorcing
Supportive sister endures the awkwardness of meeting the new love interests of both men in the breakup.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Carmela Richardson and Rosa Sanders
Year In Review 2022
Telling the stories of 2 moms, undeterred in their quest for justice for sons lost to gun violence
MOHAMMAD SAMRA: Although their sons were killed years apart and in entirely different areas, I was struck by the resolve of Rosa Sanders and Carmela Richardson in my reporting this year.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Filet mignon with herb-butter sauce and mushrooms.
Recipes
Menu planner: Invite friends over for filet mignon with herb-butter sauce and mushrooms
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Businesses should seize the opportunity to make changes in the work environment that benefit everyone and confront ageism.
Other Views
The pandemic changed the workplace. It’s an opportunity to confront ageism.
The typical workplace now includes workers from five generations. That shift, plus changes in the workplace since the pandemic, are an opportunity to make the work environment better for all.
By Mary O’Donnell and Thomas D. Kuczmarski
 