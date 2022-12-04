The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou angered by Jacob Trouba’s latest high hit: ‘Trying to hurt people’

Athanasiou somehow avoided injury when Trouba blew him up during Saturday’s Blackhawks-Rangers game, but he thought it was a dirty play nonetheless.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou angered by Jacob Trouba’s latest high hit: ‘Trying to hurt people’
Andreas Athanasiou (left) thought the high hit he received from Jacob Trouba (right) on Sunday was a dirty play.

Andreas Athanasiou (left) thought the high hit he received from Jacob Trouba (right) on Sunday was a dirty play.

Getty Images

ELMONT, N.Y. — At the very last moment Saturday, Andreas Athanasiou saw Jacob Trouba charging at him.

The Blackhawks forward was able to pull his head back ever so slightly, somehow avoiding serious injury as the Rangers captain and defenseman blew him up at the Hawks’ blue line. He bounced back up a few seconds later, played the rest of the game and remained in the Hawks’ lineup Sunday against the Islanders.

But make no mistake, Athanasiou was angry about the sequence. Normally a quieter guy, he couldn’t help but share some thoughts about Trouba before Sunday’s game.

“That guy is known for hitting high, not really worrying about the puck out there and almost trying to hurt people,” Athanasiou said. “That’s his game; that’s what he does. He’s an $8 million man with zero goals, so he has to figure out how to do something when making that much. If you can’t help the team, I guess you try to hurt guys on the other team.”

Trouba wasn’t penalized for the hit, only for fighting in the ensuing scrum. Hawks captain Jonathan Toews — who immediately dropped the gloves to defend Athanasiou — ended up receiving the most discipline (17 penalty minutes).

The NHL neither suspended nor fined Trouba on Sunday, evidently determining the hit was legal. Based on extensive replays from various angles, it looked like it was on the borderline between clean and dirty, but Trouba did leave his feet to deliver it.

Whether dirty or not, though, it was almost certainly unnecessary. Hawks defenseman Filip Roos had broken up a Rangers rush a few seconds before, and Athanasiou grabbed the puck to start a counterattack. But by the time Trouba plastered him, the puck had already passed by.

“It was a weird play,” Athanasiou said. “The puck was there. He could’ve made a play on the puck. Instead it’s like [he had] an intent to try to hurt somebody. He’s been known to do that. You have to know when he’s on the ice, and he got me there.”

Trouba has been involved in many comparable controversies before. Athanasiou mentioned the “couple times” Trouba has delivered questionable hits on Penguins star Sidney Crosby. Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis were also recipients of Trouba hits to their heads last season.

And, of course, there’s the infamous hit that knocked out and concussed Hawks forward Jujhar Khaira last December.

Coincidentally (or not), earlier in the second period Saturday, Khaira had finally extracted some revenge for that by fighting Trouba. That fight — in which both Khaira and Trouba landed some punches but ended in a tie — concluded a shift in which the Rangers twice delivered big hits on Hawks forward Jason Dickinson, which Khaira answered by laying his body on Trouba.

“Sometimes that’s better,” Hawks coach Luke Richardson said Sunday. “Then you’re ready — you know the guy is coming at you. You’re ready for it, and you’re not walking into something you don’t like.

“[Khaira] did a good job of getting hold of a big guy like that, shaking him around a bit and putting him in a position where he was in the upper hand. Trouba didn’t look too comfortable with that, and that was the end of the fight.”

Richardson has been universally supportive of his players defending themselves physically or even taking penalties to stand up for themselves this season, and that mentality has been embraced by his team.

“We wanted to show we weren’t going to cave in,” Patrick Kane said postgame Saturday. “It starts with ‘Tazer’ doing what he did, sticking up for a teammate after that hit. [Connor Murphy] getting in there. [And Domi] coming out the next shift...and hitting [Rangers defenseman Adam] Fox pretty good.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Working back from thumb injury, defenseman Seth Jones frustrated by his ‘hit-or-miss’ play for Blackhawks
Blackhawks snap losing streak with eventful victory against Rangers
In young stud Arvid Soderblom, Blackhawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite sees some Corey Crawford
Jonathan Toews takes accountability for Blackhawks’ double-pinching mistakes against Oilers
Jujhar Khaira playing his best hockey since joining Blackhawks, aside from one mistake
Blackhawks’ rally falls short against Oilers as losing streak continues
The Latest
The Bears’ Justin Fields looking on after throwing an interception.
Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields was excellent for most of Sunday, but he needs to finish what he started
The quarterback made big strides in the passing game against the Packers, but two interceptions late hurt his team.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday on the Southwest Side.
Crime
Man dies days after being shot in Douglas
Orran Keglar, 20, died Friday afternoon after being shot Nov. 30, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears kicker Cairo Santos: ‘I just gotta do my job’
Santos missed a field goal and had an extra point blocked by the Packers.
By Patrick Finley
 
GettyImages_2142150.jpg
Obituaries
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90
One of the show’s original performers, Illinois native acted and sang on the groundbreaking children’s PBS series for 45 seasons.
By Darel Jevens
 
Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets.
NFL
Vikings hold off rally by Jets for 27-22 victory
After keeping the Jets fully in check for the first three quarters, the Vikings badly missed some crucial tackles and allowed three plays of 30-plus yards in the final 15 minutes to aid the rally.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 