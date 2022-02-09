 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Blackhawks beat Oilers as Alex DeBrincat maintains All-Star momentum

DeBrincat tallied three points and Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves as the Hawks pulled away for a 4-1 victory.

By Ben Pope
Alex DeBrincat’s three points helped the Blackhawks beat the Oilers 4-1 on Wednesday.
Alex DeBrincat weekend of skating half-speed at the All-Star Game clearly didn’t slow down his momentum.

Back with the Blackhawks on Wednesday, DeBrincat added another three points to his rapidly growing season total and led the Hawks to a surprising 4-1 road win over the Oilers.

“The time away just rejuvenates you and gets you excited to come back and play a real game,” DeBrincat said. “We were just playing more simple than normal. We were getting behind them and forechecking hard.”

The Hawks’ rest advantage — they were playing their first game in a week against a team that played last night — played a big role in their fast start.

Patrick Kane and DeBrincat teamed up for yet another deja-vu power-play goal, then DeBrincat found Brandon Hagel trailing a rush back at even strength to give the Hawks a two-goal edge less than three minutes in.

But the Hawks’ goaltending advantage played an even bigger role as the game went on. Oilers starter Mike Smith looked shaky even when stopping the puck and eventually finished with 26 saves on 40 shots. Marc-Andre Fleury, meanwhile, made every Oilers chance look routine and finished with 39 saves on 40 shots.

Fleury’s impact was especially crucial in the second period, as he held off a strong Oilers push to maintain the lead into the second intermission. Dylan Strome and Kirby Dach then scored in the third period to give the Hawks some breathing room.

Darche interviewed

The Hawks conducted the sixth interview of their general manager search Wednesday, talking to Lightning director of hockey operations Mathieu Darche.

Darche, 43, retired in 2013 after bouncing between the NHL and AHL as a player. He has held that role in Tampa since 2019, accumulating two Stanley Cup rings in the process.

Darche, Kyle Davidson, Eric Tulsky, Scott Mellanby, Peter Chiarelli and Jeff Greenberg are the six known candidates so far.

Prospects can wait

The Hawks cycled rookie defenseman Jakub Galvas and rookie forward Josiah Slavin into the lineup Wednesday, scratching veterans Erik Gustafsson and Brett Connolly to make room.

Those lineup moves fit with the logical narrative that the Hawks will make a more concerted effort to get more NHL experience and exposure for their prospects during the remainder of this lost season. King, however, said that wasn’t what was happening Wednesday.

“[That’ll happen] eventually,” he said. “I don’t think this is the right time. ... It’s not like we’re bringing up three or four young guys and putting them right in the mix.”

