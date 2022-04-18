The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks fall to Flames as MacKenzie Entwistle suffers injury, Lukas Reichel sent down

The Hawks fell behind 22 seconds into the game Monday and lost 5-2, although two empty-net goals inflated the final score.

Ben Pope By Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks fall to Flames as MacKenzie Entwistle suffers injury, Lukas Reichel sent down
The Flames led wire-to-wire and beat the Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday.

The Flames led wire-to-wire and beat the Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday.

AP Photos

The Blackhawks have changed at least one element of their forward lines almost every game since the trade deadline, experimenting with all sorts of trios in an effort to uncover some hidden chemistry.

And after a 5-2 loss to the Flames on Monday, as the Hawks prepare for their final multi-game road trip of the season, more changes are inevitable.

Lukas Reichel will be sent back down to Rockford to aid their playoff push, interim coach Derek King said, meaning his NHL rookie season is likely over after 11 games.

MacKenzie Entwistle, meanwhile, suffered a right shoulder injury Monday and won’t come on the trip. Nor will Kirby Dach, who is “feeling better but not quite ready,” King said. Those three absences mean the Hawks, who’d been carrying plenty of healthy scratches, will dress a significantly different lineup Wednesday against the Coyotes.

“You just flow with it,’’ Lafferty said about the frequent line shuffling. “We’re trying things right now to see what works and what combinations are going to help the team win. A lot of times it’s mid-game, trying to find the right combo at the right time.”

Unfortunately, the new combos haven’t exactly helped them win too often. Monday’s loss marked their 10th in their last 11 games.

The Flames, who healthy-scratched ex-Hawk Ryan Carpenter in his return to Chicago, took the lead 22 seconds in and led wire-to-wire. The Hawks did settle into the game, receiving unlikely goals from Tyler Johnson (his first since artificial disc replacement) and Alec Regula (his first of his NHL career), but two empty-netters for Calgary inflated the final score.

“We played alright at times — all year we’ve been doing that,” Johnson said. “[But] we make the game too difficult at times, [and] good teams make you pay for that.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Derek King’s patience, honesty and humor have helped Blackhawks endure difficult season
Investigation into NHLPA’s handling of Kyle Beach’s sexual-assault allegations raises more questions than it answers
Lukas Reichel earns first NHL point, burns first contract year in Blackhawks’ loss to Predators
Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach out with sprained right shoulder as challenging season nears end
Dylan Strome’s celebrity dog, Wrigley, dies at 2
Pioneering ADR in the NHL: How Tyler Johnson, Jack Eichel opened a ‘whole new world’ of hockey medicine
The Latest
A 2-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Nov. 4, 2021, in Harvey.
Crime
Man fatally shot during argument in West Garfield Park
The 43-year-old was in a verbal altercation with the suspect about 11:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he pulled out a gun and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs relief pitcher Keegan Thompson is off to a strong start in a multi-inning relief role this season. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson plays ‘extremely valuable’ role in Cubs’ bullpen, win vs. Rays
Keegan Thompson hold a 0.00 ERA through three outings this season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Facility to be renovated for the new site of the HIRE360 training facility at the Ickes Prairie Homes on the Near South Side.
Business
New HIRE360 small-business development center receives $3 million investment
The state and federal funds for the $7 million site on the Near South Side will help women and people of color to scale up their businesses.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One
Bulls
Bulls behind the times in NBA’s evolution
The league has evolved into a three-point shooter’s dream, but the Bulls don’t seem to have received the message.
By Rick Telander
 
Chicago firefighters battle a fire at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the Englewood neighborhood on April 15.
Editorials
Bad times at Antioch Baptist: A roofer’s torch claims another landmark Chicago church
The city must take a closer look at the use of these propane torches and come up with an ordinance to make the practice safer.
By CST Editorial Board
 