The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach out with right shoulder sprain as challenging season nears end

Dach missed the Hawks’ game Saturday against the Predators; test results on his injury are expected back Monday. Plus, Patrick Kane curiously dodged a question about his goal celebration.

Ben Pope By Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach out with right shoulder sprain as challenging season nears end
Kirby Dach skates with the puck.

Kirby Dach suffered an injury Thursday against the Sharks and didn’t play Saturday against the Predators.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Dach’s challenging 2021-22 season may end on a sour note.

Dach suffered a right shoulder sprain during the second period Thursday against the Sharks when he was slightly tripped up by Nicolas Meloche behind the net, then fallen on by Sam Lafferty. He took one more shift in the third period before leaving for good.

“He just came back to the bench and he was going to try it again,” interim coach Derek King said Friday. “We had a timeout, he went on the ice, and then I pulled him off and put [Dylan] Strome’s line on for the faceoff in the offensive zone. [Dach] just got up and said, ‘I can’t go.’Hopefully it’s nothing serious.”

King added he hopes the Hawks won’t have to shut down Dach for the remainder of the season, but with less than two weeks left, that seems like a real possibility.

Dach unsurprisingly missed Saturday’s game against the Predators. Results from tests on his shoulder are expected to come back Monday.

As it stands now, Dach tallied only 26 points in 70 games this season while averaging 18:03 of ice time. Offensively, it was perhaps the worst of his three years so far: his points-per-60-minutes (at even strength) rate has gone from 1.49 as a rookie to 1.77 last season to 1.09 this season.

Defensively, Dach has been solid since the day he entered the NHL, and at age 21, he still has lots of time left for development. But this latest setback certainly doesn’t help matters.

Related

Kane won’t explain

Patrick Kane celebrated his first-period goal Saturday by staring down and yelling at a bald man in a Predators jacket seated in the first row at Bridgestone Arena.

The incident set social media afire with curiosity. After the game, Kane first insisted there was “no real reason” behind it.

“I just saw it was a Nashville fan, so I just kinda caught him on it,” he said with a laugh.

When asked if the fan had said anything to him, though, he hesitated before saying he’d “just keep it at that.” Thus, the mystery lives on.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Dylan Strome’s celebrity dog, Wrigley, dies at 2
Pioneering ADR in the NHL: How Tyler Johnson, Jack Eichel opened a ‘whole new world’ of hockey medicine
Would another year on rebuilding Blackhawks even be fair, healthy for Jonathan Toews?
Blackhawks send Pat Foley off into retirement with long-awaited win
Pat Foley farewell: Blackhawks’ voice will be remembered as the voice of the fans
Wyatt Kaiser’s growth another good sign for Blackhawks’ defensive prospect pool
The Latest
Chicago Firefighters battle a 3-11 alarm blaze at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue, in the Englewood neighborhood, Friday, April 15, 2022.
Chicago
Fire that destroyed Englewood church deemed accidental; Easter services to be held at funeral home
The cause of the fire was a propane torch being used on the roof as part of work being done on the structure, officials said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Three people were wounded in a shooting Nov. 7, 2021, in South Shore.
Crime
7 people wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are among the wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A teen girl was hurt in a shooting April 16, 2022, in South Shore.
Crime
14-year-old girl grazed in South Shore shooting
She was walking about midnight in the 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bob Chinn pictured in the dining room of his namesake crab house in Wheeling in 1999. Mr. Chinn died Friday at age 99.
Obituaries
Bob Chinn, founder of famed Wheeling crab house, dies at 99
Bob Chinn’s namesake crab house in Wheeling became one of the nation’s highest-grossing restaurants in the nation, serving thousands of meals every day.
By Katie Anthony
 
ALDS_Astros_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
No timetable for Yoan Moncada, who’s still feeling discomfort, to make 2022 White Sox debut
Moncada (strained right oblique) is “getting better” but is bothered when he makes certain moves in the field.
By Brian Sandalow
 