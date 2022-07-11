Blackhawks walk away from Dylan Strome, Dominik Kubalik, Henrik Borgstrom, Brett Connolly

The exodus of players from the Blackhawks continued with fervor Monday.

Forwards Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik did not receive qualifying offers before the Monday deadline, as had long been expected, making them unrestricted free agents come Wednesday.

Of all of the Hawks potential restricted free agents, only forward Philipp Kurashev and defenseman Caleb Jones did receive qualifying offers. AHL forwards Andrei Altybarmakyan and Cam Morrison, AHL defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk and AHL goalie Cale Morris were not given qualifying offers.

Kurashev, still only 22, could potentially be deployed as a top-six winger on next year’s Hawks team, given the total lack of talent left up front. He tallied 21 points in 67 games last season but showed flashes of higher upside.

Jones, 25, will presumably stick around for another season with his far-more-famous brother, Seth. He tallied 15 points in 51 games and did improve over the course of the season after suffering an injury in training camp.

Kalynuk showed some promise in his rookie season of 2021, appearing in 21 games, but he is already 25 and the Hawks do have a number of other defensive prospects similar to him. Altybarmakyan, a 2017 third-round pick, had been moderately productive in his two AHL seasons. Morrison and Morris were never relevant from an NHL sense.

The Hawks not qualifying Strome and Kubalik will be the Monday decision analyzed the most for the longest time, though.

Meanwhile, the Hawks also placed forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Brett Connolly on waivers, a formality to allow them to buy out their contracts Tuesday.

Those moves continue general manager Kyle Davidson’s rapid shift away from ex-GM Stan Bowman’s reclamation projects and waive a white flag on Bowman’s ill-advised 2021 trade that acquired Borgstrom and Riley Stillman from the Panthers in exchange for Lucas Carlsson, Lucas Wallmark and taking Connolly’s contract.

But Borgstrom, the centerpiece, never did much of anything with the Hawks, tallying just seven points in 52 games. The Hawks could’ve buried his contract in the AHL next season to eliminate the cap hit, but instead wanted him gone altogether.

Borgstrom’s buyout will inflict the Hawks an $83,000 cap hit in 2022-23 and $183,000 cap hit in 2023-24. Connolly’s buyout will give the Hawks a $1.17 million cap hit each of the two seasons.