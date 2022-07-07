Blackhawks select Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel with first-round picks

MONTREAL —As the Blackhawks progress slowly through their rebuild, Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar and Sam Rinzel are three names that’ll be mentioned a lot.

The Hawks chose Korchinski, Nazar and Rinzel with the seventh, 13th and 25th overall picks, respectively, of the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday. All three picks were acquired from other teams during the course of the night as part of blockbuster trades involving Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach and Petr Mrazek.

Korchinski is an offensive defenseman who tallied 65 points in 67 games for the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds last season.

Standing a sturdy 6-2, 185 pounds at age 18, the Saskatchewan native said he models his game after Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore but grew up a Hawks fan because of his dad.

Nazar is an elusive forward who tallied 70 points in 56 games for the U.S. National Team Development Program last season.

On the small side at 5-10, 181 pounds, he perfectly fits the priorities the Hawks seemed to prioritize entering Thursday: fast, strong-skating forwards with offensive upside.

“I’m a little bit like Brayden Point,” Nazar said. “I’m not as complete a player as him as of right now, but that’s why you’ve got to work. ... I’d say him because of qualities like the speed and being able to score and get in those open areas.”

The Hawks traded up from 38th to 25th to nab Rinzel, whose stock had risen significantly in recent weeks even though he’s a somewhat long-term project prospect. The 6-3 defenseman split time last season between Chaska High School in Minnesota and Waterloo of the United States Hockey League, and he’s committed to the University of Minnesota next season.

This story will be updated.

