Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Blackhawks sign defenseman Jack Johnson to 1-year contract

Adding the 35-year-old journeyman makes it even clearer the Hawks don’t plan to promote many prospects to the NHL this season.

By  Ben Pope
   
Jack Johnson signed with the Blackhawks after spending last season on the Avalanche.

Five players with the surname of Johnson played in the NHL last season. Three of them are now on the Blackhawks.

The Hawks signed veteran defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract with a $950,000 salary-cap hit Wednesday. The 35-year-old Indiana native will join forwards Tyler and Reese Johnson on the 2022-23 roster.

It’ll be Johnson’s 17th season in the league, having passed the 1,000-game milestone and earned his first Stanley Cup ring last season with the Avalanche. He tallied nine points in 74 regular-season appearances — scoring one goal, coincidentally in the season opener against the Hawks —and zero points in 13 playoff appearances.

But his play has declined significantly since his heydays with the Kings and Blue Jackets, and he’s basically just a depth player at this point —although he certainly will have an easier path to playing time in Chicago than he did in Colorado.

“Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a Stanley Cup championship last year, he will strengthen our defensive group.”

The Hawks now have 14 forwards and six defensemen on one-way contracts, with Johnson added to Seth Jones, Connor Murphy, Jake McCabe, Riley Stillman and Caleb Jones in the latter group.

It’s becoming increasingly clear the Hawks won’t have many prospects in their lineups this season. They’re designing the team that way intentionally, believing their prospects will develop better dominating the AHL than struggling on a tanking NHL team.

