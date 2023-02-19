The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Jonathan Toews stepping away from Blackhawks due to health concerns, eliminating trade possibility

Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28 due to effects of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, the Hawks captain clarified Sunday. He won’t be traded ahead of the March 3 deadline, but the Hawks are “hopeful” he might return before season’s end.

By  Ben Pope
   
Jonathan Toews skates with the puck.

Jonathan Toews said Sunday he’s officially stepping away from the Blackhawks for the time being.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The question of whether Jonathan Toews would or would not request a trade ahead of the NHL deadline is now moot.

It has been replaced by a new question of even greater concern: Will Toews play hockey again this season?

The Blackhawks captain — who hasn’t played or practiced with the team since Jan. 28, the final day before the All-Star break — said Sunday he needs to officially step away from the team due to health issues.

He remains hampered by symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, which is the same condition that sidelined him throughout the 2020-21 season.

“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” Toews said in a statement. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

Toews had resumed skating a few days last week while the Hawks were in Canada, but he stopped that after his “body wasn’t responding the way he was hoping,” Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said.

With any trade possibility now squashed, the Hawks are optimistic Toews might be able to return for some games before the April 13 season finale, which also marks the end of his contract. That’s no guarantee, though.

“We’re going to work with him and support him in whatever he needs to make sure he’s feeling good and feeling strong and in a spot where he can come back on the ice,” Davidson said. “We’ll take it day by day, but the hope is he can still play some games here down the stretch.”

This story will be updated.

