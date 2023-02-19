The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Patrick Kane explodes for hat trick as Blackhawks beat Maple Leafs

Kane backed up his recent claim that he isn’t being hampered by injury in the Hawks’ 5-3 win Sunday, electrifying a sellout crowd with a vintage performance.

By  Ben Pope
   
For weeks, Patrick Kane has insisted he isn’t being hampered by injury.

On Sunday, he proved it.

Kane exploded for a hat trick in a captivating display of soft hands, pinpoint accuracy and overall savviness, powering the Blackhawks to a 5-3 victory over the Maple Leafs and avenging a loss in Toronto last week.

“A couple times out there, you just get chills,” Kane said.

Added coach Luke Richardson: “I’ve only seen vintage Patrick Kane on TV, so [I got] to see it live. He has been definitely playing with confidence and swagger.”

After scoring just nine times in his first 50 games of the season, Kane has now buried five goals in his last two games, maintaining the momentum he built alongside Max Domi in Friday’s win over the Senators.

He and Domi both tallied four points Sunday, as Domi assisted on all three of Kane’s goals before Kane returned the favor for Domi’s empty-netter. This is certainly the most active and dangerous Kane has looked since the three games he missed in January — when his nagging lower-body injury did flare up — and it lends credence to his recent claim he actually feels better now than last season.

“[I’m] just getting the shots through, picking your corners and getting chances, too,” Kane said.

Mixed in with the celebration of past and present, however, were a few glimpses of the Hawks’ future that excited a sellout crowd of 20,979 — the second-biggest of the season.

Rookie forward Cole Guttman buried the prettiest first NHL goal imaginable to give the Hawks a 4-3 lead with 8:18 to play, and rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber made some huge saves among his 32 total to improve to 4-1-0 in his career. They didn’t quite steal Kane’s thunder — nothing could have — but they made a difference.

“We never backed down,” Richardson said. “Anytime [the Leafs] got a goal, we went right back at them.”

Trade overtones

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said before the game he expects a decision “soon” from Kane on whether he’ll accept a trade before the March 3 deadline (and, if so, to which teams).

He insisted Kane’s slowness in reaching this decision point about his no-trade clause hasn’t bothered him, though.

“I just want to dispel that notion,” Davidson said. “He deserves the leeway to make the right decision for himself, so we’re going to give him that space. But when we do get to a conclusion, one way or the other, it’ll be through a collaborative decision-making process.”

Kane said he, agent Pat Brisson and Davidson have had discussions “pretty much every day for the past few weeks.” He clarified that the Maple Leafs — who were gaining steam in the rumor mill before alternatively acquiring Ryan O’Reilly from the Blues — were never a real possibility as a potential destination.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Toews’ step away from the Hawks possibly could affect Kane’s decision, but that effect could go either way.

On one hand, Toews’ absence from the locker room might make Kane feel less obligated to stay. On the other hand, Toews physically remaining in Chicago and not getting traded might make Kane more inclined to stay.

This and that

  • As far as other trade discussions not related to Toews or Kane, Davidson said things are “starting to pick up.”
  • Forward MacKenzie Entwistle is considered day-to-day with another wrist injury. He’ll remain out at least through Tuesday against the Golden Knights and potentially into the following four-game road trip.
