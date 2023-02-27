The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty to Maple Leafs for picks, prospects

The Hawks received a 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick and low-tier forward prospects Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev while also sending two fifth-round picks to Toronto.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
SHARE Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty to Maple Leafs for picks, prospects
The Blackhawks have traded Jake McCabe to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Blackhawks have traded Jake McCabe to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Erin Hooley/AP

The Blackhawks traded defenseman Jake McCabe and center Sam Lafferty to the Maple Leafs in a Monday blockbuster to kick off deadline week.

In exchange, the Hawks received a 2025 first-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round pick, as well as low-tier forward prospects Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev.

The Hawks also sent conditional fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to Toronto and retained 50% of McCabe’s $4 million salary-cap hit through 2025. The Leafs’ 2025 first-round pick is top-10 protected and will slide to 2026 if the protection is activated.

The Hawks’ 2025 fifth-round pick could become a third-round pick if McCabe plays fewer than 20 games next regular season or fewer than 50% of the Leafs’ playoff games.

Anderson is a 24-year-old winger who has bounced between the AHL and NHL the last five seasons with the Devils and Leafs, producing a high level in the minors but not so much in the big leagues. The Hawks likely hope they can unlock more in him, not unlike what they did with Lafferty after acquiring him from the Penguins last season.

Gogolev is a 23-year-old wing who has played in the ECHL this season. He’s expected to report to Rockford.

The first-round pick can be functionally thought of as the return for McCabe, with the second-round pick functionally the return for Lafferty. Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson had shopped the two players separately but ultimately found the same suitor for both.

It’s a massive deal to begin what will likely be a massive week for the Hawks, with Patrick Kane’s much-anticipated likely move to the Rangers still to come and others like Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou and Connor Murphy also potentially on the block.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Jack Johnson to Avalanche for Andreas Englund
Rangers’ salary-cap situation delaying Patrick Kane trade timeline
David Gust’s journey to first Blackhawks goal follows movie-like script
Blackhawks, even without Patrick Kane, beat Sharks for fifth straight win
Blackhawks’ mood tense as Patrick Kane departs, others likely to follow
Patrick Kane leaves Blackhawks’ trip as framework is built for trade to Rangers
The Latest
Jorge Agustin and Heidi Januszewski, of La Casa Norte, knock on doors and hand out flyers Friday afternoon near 35th Street and California Avenue as part of a “get out the vote” campaign targeting Latino voters in Chicago.
La Voz Chicago
Organizaciones sin fines de lucro impulsan el voto latino tocando miles de puertas
Los líderes del grupo enfatizaron que el esfuerzo no es partidista. Están enfocados en asegurarse de que los votantes sepan cómo votar y ayudarlos a tener un plan para hacerlo.
By Michael Loria
 
Immigration lawyer Sara Dady, who says of DCFS’s inaction on U visa certification requests: “They are defying state law.”
La Voz Chicago
Agencia de DCFS está obstruyendo las solicitudes de visa U en Illinois
DCFS hasta ahora ha tardado más de cuatro años para establecer un proceso para revisar las solicitudes, lo que podría negarle a cientos de familias la oportunidad de obtener un estatus migratorio legal.
By Carlos Ballesteros | Injustice Watch
 
Patricia Walsh, 71, of Lincoln Park, receives her “I Voted!” sticker after early voting in the Feb. 28 municipal election Monday at the Lincoln Park Branch Library on the North Side.
Editorials
There’s a lot at stake for Chicago. Vote
From City Hall to wards to police district councils, there’s precious little margin for error as we Chicagoans pick our city’s next top leaders.
By CST Editorial Board
 
“I voted” stickers sit on a table inside the Chicago Board of Elections’ Loop Super Site for early voting on Oct. 1, 2020.
Editorials
Why we are not endorsing
The Sun-Times can no longer make political endorsements, but we’re still committed to providing information for voters.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first over-the-counter at-home test that can detect and differentiate between a test result for flu and a test result for COVID-19.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Well
FDA authorizes first at-home combination test for COVID and flu
The Lucira COVID-19 and Flu Home Test is a single-use test, which can be purchased without a prescription.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
 