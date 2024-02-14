The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Coach Luke Richardson ‘grumpy’ about Blackhawks’ lack of determination in loss to Canucks

It wasn’t surprising the Hawks lost 4-2 on Tuesday against the NHL’s top-ranked team, but it was notable that Richardson saw ‘‘nothing to be proud of’’ in their game.

By  Ben Pope
   
Seth Jones battles Phil Di Giuseppe.

The Canucks beat Seth Jones and the Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday.

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

The Blackhawks stood little chance of earning a victory Tuesday against the NHL-leading Canucks. Indeed, they fell 4-2 for their seventh consecutive loss.

Coach Luke Richardson was upset about the team’s performance, though.

‘‘We’ve been proud of how the guys have worked over the last month, but not tonight,’’ Richardson said. ‘‘That wasn’t the same effort. . . . Not the way we want to do things around here.

‘‘[The Canucks] really turned up their determination level, and we didn’t. We definitely didn’t match it, not even close. They really showed where they are in the standings and showed us where we are. That’s nothing to be proud of tonight, the way we played.’’

Tyler Johnson and Kevin Korchinski scored to keep the final score relatively respectable, and Colin Blackwell hit the crossbar in the second period on a play that could’ve tied the game. But Nils Hoglander scored on a rebound mere seconds later to extend the Canucks’ lead to two, and it never got closer than that.

The Hawks came dangerously close to finishing the first period without a shot on goal. The Canucks held a 12-0 advantage until 31 seconds remained in the period, when Seth Jones finally hit goalie Thatcher Demko’s pad during a power play.

Jones said the Hawks were well-aware of the situation — and embarrassed about it — and he described his shot as a ‘‘muffin one-timer’’ intended ‘‘just to put a ‘one’ up there.’’ It’s the second time in three games the Hawks have had only one shot on goal in the first period; they also did so last Wednesday against the Wild.

‘‘As the period went on . . . we barely touched the puck, let alone got a shot on net,’’ Richardson said. ‘‘We’ve really got to look at this game and not be happy with it, be grumpy and take that into the next game with way more determination.’’

Katchouk dichotomy

It has become clear Boris Katchouk feels differently about his recent performance than the Hawks’ coaching staff does.

Katchouk feels confident about his play since getting called up from Rockford on Dec. 30. Although he has a modest five points in 17 games since then, he ranks sixth on the team in individual scoring chances since rookie Connor Bedard’s injury Jan. 5.

‘‘I’ve been playing really, really well,’’ Katchouk said. ‘‘That confidence, it’s hard to find that in this league from time to time. Obviously, I’m missing my breakaways, and I should have scored a couple of them. But the goalies in this league are here for a reason. . . . It’s not like I’m not creating [chances]. I’m having fun with it again.’’

Richardson, however, didn’t like Katchouk’s performance Friday against the Rangers, particularly one instance in which Katchouk quit prematurely on a play. He was scratched Tuesday as a result.

‘‘Sometimes he falls off the game plan a little bit because he gets distracted with himself,’’ Richardson said. ‘‘He gets frustrated when a play doesn’t go so well, and you see that in his body language.

‘‘I’m OK with passion, right? In hockey, you have to have passion. But you have to channel it in the right direction. You can’t let it bring you down or bring your teammates down with bad body language [by] quitting a play — because you felt you missed a chance — and coming to the bench while the play’s coming up behind you.’’

Philp on waivers

Veteran depth forward Luke Philp has missed the entire season so far after having surgery on an Achilles tendon in August, but he’s ready to start ramping up again.

The Hawks put Philp on waivers Tuesday so he can join Rockford for practices. The 28-year-old had 53 points in 60 AHL games last season.

