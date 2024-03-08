Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
Williams’ resilience has been tested in recent years. In November 2020, she suffered a debilitating stroke. Her speech and singing ability were not affected, but she had to relearn how to walk.
Trumpeter and his wife, vocalist and Chicago native Lani Hall, are set to perform Sept. 16 at the Vic Theatre.
Documentary on Aadam Jacobs, whose archive includes more than 30,000 sets of live music, nears its world premiere at the Chicago Underground Film Festival.
Quintet will bring its cross-cultural sound to Ravinia.
The final song of the night was crowd favorite “Give It Away,” illustrating the organic combination of rock, rap and funk that helped earn this band induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Healy wasn’t always steady on his feet, but his showmanship remained fully intact. Daniel’s drumming was the linchpin to the whole endeavor.
The duo are in concert at Ravinia on Thursday.
Indie folk band gives thanks, rapper stirs souls on a day also spotlighting Koffee, Jockstrap, JPEGMafia, Illuminati Hotties, Lucrecia Salt, Soul Goo and Palm.
Big Thief, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, King Krule, Deeper play Day 2 of Pitchfork amid weather delays, set cancellations
Weather issues wreaked havoc with the schedule, shortening some sets in Union Park and scuttling planned performances by Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Snail Mail and Palm.