Friday, March 8, 2024

Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times

Lucinda Williams
Music
Lucinda Williams has plenty of ‘Stories’ to tell in new memoir, album
Williams’ resilience has been tested in recent years. In November 2020, she suffered a debilitating stroke. Her speech and singing ability were not affected, but she had to relearn how to walk.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
In a business where many artists thrive for only a few years, Herb Alpert has managed to maintain not only his health but also his creative drive. He is releasing his 49th studio album on Sept. 15.
Music
Herb Alpert leans into Disney, Beatles and Jerry Reed for eclectic new album mix
Trumpeter and his wife, vocalist and Chicago native Lani Hall, are set to perform Sept. 16 at the Vic Theatre.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
Aadam Jacobs, subject of the documentary “Melomaniac,” began recording Chicago concerts in 1984.
Music
‘Melomaniac’ presses ‘record’ on music fan who taped Chicago rock concerts for decades
Documentary on Aadam Jacobs, whose archive includes more than 30,000 sets of live music, nears its world premiere at the Chicago Underground Film Festival.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
Selvaganesh Vinayakram (from left), Shankar Mahadevan, John McLaughlin, Ganesh Rajagopalan and Zakir Hussain make up Shakti.
Music
Thrill of fusing John McLaughlin’s jazz with India traditions keeps Shakti together for 50 years
Quintet will bring its cross-cultural sound to Ravinia.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
Lollapalooza
Red Hot Chili Peppers prove to be ageless, compelling crowd with psychedelic performance
The final song of the night was crowd favorite “Give It Away,” illustrating the organic combination of rock, rap and funk that helped earn this band induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
Lollapalooza
The 1975’s Matty Healy commands attention at Lollapalooza, drummer George Daniel deserves applause
Healy wasn’t always steady on his feet, but his showmanship remained fully intact. Daniel’s drumming was the linchpin to the whole endeavor.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop are touring in support of their album “100 Years of Blues.”
Music
Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop — ‘front porch’ bluesmen celebrate their Chicago music roots
The duo are in concert at Ravinia on Thursday.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
Killer Mike performs on the Red Stage on the third day of Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.
Pitchfork Music Festival
Bon Iver, Killer Mike make Pitchfork fest a love fest
Indie folk band gives thanks, rapper stirs souls on a day also spotlighting Koffee, Jockstrap, JPEGMafia, Illuminati Hotties, Lucrecia Salt, Soul Goo and Palm.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
Pitchfork Music Festival
Big Thief, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, King Krule, Deeper play Day 2 of Pitchfork amid weather delays, set cancellations
Weather issues wreaked havoc with the schedule, shortening some sets in Union Park and scuttling planned performances by Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Snail Mail and Palm.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 