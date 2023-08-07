The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
Lollapalooza Summer Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Red Hot Chili Peppers prove to be ageless, compelling crowd with psychedelic performance

The final song of the night was crowd favorite “Give It Away,” illustrating the organic combination of rock, rap and funk that helped earn this band induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

By  Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Red Hot Chili Peppers prove to be ageless, compelling crowd with psychedelic performance
merlin_115079680.jpg

Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers walks on his hands before playing on the T-Mobile Stage at Lollapalooza Day 4 on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times, Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

It’s fair to say, Lollapalooza attendees tend to be youngish, so spotting a 60-year-old shirtless man in Grant Park during the festival would be a rare sight. But there were two of them onstage by the end of the headlining set on the T-Mobile stage Sunday night, as Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea displayed their svelte, tattooed physiques and their athletic performance styles during a 90-minute set that was free of rain after a damp day downtown. 

The other members of the quartet — powerhouse drummer Chad Smith, 61, and guitarist extraordinaire John Frusciante, 53 — were just as compelling as their more famous bandmates. 

Smith proved himself to be an ageless, time-keeping superhero, and Flea made his entrance by doing a handstand and then “walking” across the stage to pick up his instrument. 

Kiedis, who has been prone to leg and foot injuries over the years, wore an air cast on his left leg, but that didn’t stop him from bounding around the stage like a fellow half his age. 

Related

Throughout the night, Frusciante offered the type of intricate, psychedelic fretwork that has made him an icon to generations of guitarists. 

The band has enjoyed a creatively fertile period lately, with two chart-topping albums released in 2022 — “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen,” both of which contain a whopping 17 tracks.

Alongside big hits from earlier decades — such as “Scar Tissue,” “Californication” and “Can’t Stop” — the band played some recent songs, including “Black Summer” and “Carry Me Home,” which both fit in nicely alongside the band’s older concert staples. 

For the encore, the band delivered powerful versions of two songs from its classic 1991 album, “Blood Sugar Sex Magik.” Following the confessional ballad “I Could Have Lied,” Kiedis told the crowd, “That song was for Sinéad. It always was, and it always will be.” The song reportedly was inspired by his brief relationship with Sinéad O’Connor, who passed away July 26. 

The final song of the night was crowd favorite “Give It Away,” illustrating the organic combination of rock, rap and funk that helped earn this band induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Throughout the night, the set was peppered with instrumental introductory segments that reflected the band’s embrace of musical improvisation. It was cool to see these unscripted moments, almost as if thousands of fans were allowed to eavesdrop on a private jam session. 

Few bands are as closely associated with Lollapalooza as RHCP. The group played the fest in 1992, back when it was a touring event. The band returned to the Grant Park event in 2006, 2012 and 2016. Lucky baby boomers who saw the band in ’92 and then made it downtown for Sunday’s show overwhelmingly keep their shirts on.

Next Up In Entertainment
As tour begins in Chicago, team behind Michael Jackson musical wants to be startin’ somethin’ great
Dear Abby: We never told sons about our first marriages
Lana Del Rey closes out Lollapalooza weekend in regal fashion
Horoscope for Monday, August 7, 2023
Pusha T pushes Lollapalooza crowd to get crazy and get moshing
Lollapalooza Day 4: Rina Sawayama deserves headline status; Lana Del Rey overwhelms emotions
The Latest
Semi-automatic guns are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply, Jan. 16, 2013, in Springfield.
Politics
Illinois to ban advertising guns to kids and militants
Gun-rights advocates say it violates not only the constitutionally protected right to own firearms but free speech.
By John O’Connor | AP
 
Padres pitcher Brent Honeywell throws against the Tigers on July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox add Brent Honeywell to roster, acquire Naquin in minor trade for cash
Honeywell, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Padres Saturday. He posted a 4.05 ERA in 36 relief appearances.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A cannabis sale from Cresco Labs seventh Sunnyside dispensary at 436 N. Clark St. on the store’s opening day in River North, Thursday morning, May 28, 2020.
Marijuana
July saw highest Illinois cannabis sales so far this year at $140 million
July’s total was the second all-time highest monthly record. The majority of the sales were to in-state residents, which totaled $104.2 million.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Simeon coach Dante Culbreath looks on during a game against St. Laurence in 2019.
High School Football
Dante Culbreath steps down after 13 seasons as Simeon football coach
The Wolverines were consistently one of the best teams in the Public League under Culbreath.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) is the only full-time starter remaining from the Bears’ front seven that started Week 1 last year against the 49ers.
Bears
From worst to ....? Bears’ defense anticipating giant leap in 2023
The Bears were last in the NFL in points allowed in 2022. But with a revamped front-7 and a more experienced secondary, the defense already has a swagger in training camp that has players thinking big. “That we’re going to dominate,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.
By Mark Potash
 