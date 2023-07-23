The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Pitchfork Music Festival Entertainment and Culture Music

Palm’s controlled chaos, in perhaps its Chicago farewell, kicks off Pitchfork Music Festival’s last day

Lineup at sunny Union Park includes headliner Bon Iver after Killer Mike, Mdou Moctar, Koffee, Illuminati Hotties, JPEGMafia, Soul Glo, Jockstrap and Lucretia Dalt.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-TimesAmbar Colón and Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Palm’s controlled chaos, in perhaps its Chicago farewell, kicks off Pitchfork Music Festival’s last day
merlin_114824472.jpg

Palm guitarist and vocalist Kasra Kurt sings during Day 3 of the Pitchfork Music Festival on Sunday at Union Park.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The sun was shining down on the final day of Pitchfork 2023, a much-needed reprieve from the rain that plagued Saturday afternoon and forced a temporary evacuation of Union Park.

Chicago DJ Ariel Zetina got the festivities started with her eclectic electro mix. The rest of Sunday’s lineup promises a good deal of international flavor with Colombian soundscape artist Lucrecia Dalt, London art pop duo Jockstrap, Jamaican multi-talent Koffee and Niger guitar phenom Mdou Moctar wrapping things up before the big finale from Bon Iver.

Palm

Sunday afternoon’s set by Palm was attention-worthy for two reasons. Of the performances canceled by weather-related delays on Saturday, this was the only one that Pitchfork officials announced would be moved from Saturday to Sunday. 

Additionally, the quartet announced on June 13 that its current tour would be its last.

Palm played in November at Sleeping Village and on Friday at a Pitchfork after show, making Sunday afternoon perhaps the last time Chicagoans will have an opportunity to see the band, which includes singer-guitarist Kasra Kurt, singer-guitarist Eve Alpert, bassist Gerasimos Livitsanos and drummer Hugo Stanley.

Alpert seemed to have a wistful facial expression as she pulled out a camera to photograph the crowd both before and after the set, documenting an important episode in the band’s history.

merlin_114824468.jpg

Palm guitarist and vocalist Eve Alpert plays at the Pitchfork Music Festival.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Offering a mixture of art rock, math rock and curated blasts of noise, Palm delivered a casserole of controlled chaos. 

Just as fans of avant-garde jazz can discern certain musical logic that might elude the casual listener, the hardcore Palm fans in Union Park soaked in the frequent, frenetic time-signature changes that Stanley fueled from behind his drum kit.

The 45-minute set included an explosive rendition of “On the Sly,” from the band’s acclaimed 2022 album, “Nicks and Grazes.” 

Influenced by Sonic Youth, the band blended aggressive sounds with soaring vocals by Kurt and Alpert, with lyrics perhaps selected as much for their sounds as for their meanings.

The show concluded with “Dog Milk,” from the band’s 2018 album, “Rock Island.” The tune featured an electric guitar riff reminiscent of a steel drum, an intriguing sonic element that Kurt created with a MIDI pickup.

Many in the Union Park crowd knew the importance of the occasion, getting perhaps a final glimpse of an art-rock band that has followed a unique artistic path. —Bobby Reed

Next Up In Entertainment
Beyoncé delivers a powerhouse, out-of-this-world experience at Soldier Field concert
Don’t let the doors close on that small arts group in your Chicago neighborhood
Dear Abby: We can’t afford our share of big baby shower that son-in-law’s parents want
Horoscope for Sunday, July 23, 2023
Vendors at Pitchfork sell records, tooth gems, food and more
Beyoncé fans show off elaborate outfits ahead of sold-out opening-night performance at Soldier Field
The Latest
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears put WR Chase Claypool on PUP list
Claypool was hurt during the Bears’ offseason program and missed all three mandatory minicamp practices because of what head coach Matt Eberflus called a soft tissue injury.
By Patrick Finley
 
Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Philipp Kurashev awarded new two-year contract by arbitrator
Kurashev’s new contract will carry a $2.25 million salary-cap hit, representing a big raise over his $750,000 cap hit last season.
By Ben Pope
 
Jake Burger makes a play at third base last season. (AP)
Yoan Moncada’s return from IL could mean time for Jake Burger at second base
“Why not?” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “They’re both going to be in the lineup somehow, some way.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn answering questions before a game in May.
White Sox
In Jerry Reinsdorf’s bizarre world, it’s a wonderful life where no one gets fired
No end in sight to the White Sox’ losing, yet the status remains quo for GM Rick Hahn.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Beyoncé performs during her concert Saturday night at Soldier Field. The show was delayed an hour due to rain.
Music
Beyoncé delivers a powerhouse, out-of-this-world experience at Soldier Field concert
After an hourlong rain delay, the show went on as planned to the delight of nearly 50,000 adoring fans in the first of two weekend shows in Chicago.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 