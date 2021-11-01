 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bulls reach to the past for this season’s City Edition uniforms

The team released images of the new unis — dubbed City Edition: Moments Mixtape — Monday morning on Twitter.

By Gene Farris
The Bulls revealed this season’s version of the City Edition uniform.
The Bulls are going for that throwback feel with this season’s version of the City Edition uniforms.

This year’s City Edition combines elements of the team’s uniforms throughout the years, from its beginnings in 1966 through the championship era of the 1990s. The uniform incorporates the Chicago script and three color trim and carries the NBA’s 75th anniversary diamond logo.

Fans can buy the City Edition uniforms on Nov. 15 at the United Center team store.

The team will debut the uniforms on Nov. 27 in a game against the Miami Heat at the United Center. Other City Edition games will be:

Dec.17 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers;

Jan. 12 vs. the Brooklyn Nets;

Feb. 26 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies;

March 31 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers;

April 5 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Other teams around the league also are representing their city with City Edition uniforms.

