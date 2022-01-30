Bulls coach Billy Donovan defends mental toughness of Nikola Vucevic

Billy Donovan doesn’t play the blame game.

What he’ll participate in even less?

Putting stock into what the Bulls coach perceives as criticism for any one of his players by the fan base or on social media.

So the idea of somehow making center Nikola Vucevic the scapegoat for when things don’t go as well as they should for this Bulls team, not only didn’t sit well with Donovan, but in his eyes was 100% inaccurate.

Especially when it came to the idea that Vucevic is somehow better suited for a smaller Orlando market than Chicago from a mental toughness standpoint.

“I think his biggest challenge to me is he just holds himself where he’s just got to let stuff go … on himself,’’ Donovan said Sunday. “When he misses a shot in the lane, he’s got to be able to move past that.

“But in terms of his heart, his mental toughness of being in a bigger market, I have no issues with that. He always responds, and I give him a lot of credit. Anytime he in his mind has not played to the level that he’s wanted to play, that guy is in the gym. You don’t have to ask him, you don’t have to beg him to come in there. I mean we’re coming out of San Antonio, and he was one of the first guys in the gym [Saturday]. He’s got a full lather on before we’re starting practice, he’s getting shots, he’s working, so his work ethic is really, really good.’’

That’s been on full display this season, even when the numbers weren’t.

Vucevic was shooting 44.2% from the field, which was his worst since he came into the NBA in 2011. He was hitting only 33% from three-point range, which was his worst since he really started using the long-range shot as a weapon in that 2017-18 season. And his 16.6 points per game was also his lowest since the 17-18 season.

Donovan didn’t make excuses for it as much as he gave his honest explanation.

“I think when you have guys that have been All-Stars for a period of time and you want to win, there’s sacrifices that you have to make,’’ Donovan said. “And Vooch is a guy, the way he plays, the ball needs to find him. It needs to find him at the three-point line, it needs to find him in the post, it needs to find him in the pocket in pick-and-rolls, so he’s relying on other guys. Where maybe a Zach [LaVine] and DeMar [DeRozan], when you get them in space or you play them in pick-and-roll, get them to the elbows, those guys can really have the ball and can create. I do think Vooch has sacrificed a lot for our team and he’s finding his way.

“You also have to realize that for nine years in his career, when then the ball is just being pumped to you all the time … OK, he misses a jump hook [when he played for] Orlando, OK, the next possession it’s going to come right back down there, and the next possession is coming, and everything is being played around him. I think the three of them, their mentality has really been to do whatever they can to win, and Vooch is trying to find his spots, find his areas.’’

Going Green

Javonte Green has had no setbacks with the groin that had him on the shelf for most of January, and according to Donovan, could have his minutes restrictions lifted sooner than later.

The Bulls play Orlando on Tuesday, and if the forward comes out of that contest feeling good then Donovan said he could be back to a more “normal situation.’’