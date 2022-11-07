The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 7, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls coach Billy Donovan not worried about Alex Caruso’s shooting woes

The guard has had a career of streaky seasons, and while the start of the 2022-23 campaign hasn’t looked good for Caruso on the offensive end, Donovan sees it turning around sooner than later.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls coach Billy Donovan not worried about Alex Caruso’s shooting woes
Alex Caruso

It was quite the stat line for Alex Caruso on Sunday.

The guard went a dismal 1-for-11 from the field, including an 0-for-6 from three-point range, but had 11 rebounds and 11 assists, while finishing with a plus-15 in the plus-minus category.

“You still know he’s doing other things out there to impact the team,’’ coach Billy Donovan said of Caruso’s performance.

What hasn’t impacted the team so far this season, however, has been his offense.

Caruso came into training camp letting the media know that he wanted to be more of a threat on that side of the ball, especially with all the attention being thrown at his teammates like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Donovan was all for it.

“We had talked over the summer and one of the things he really tried to put a huge focus on was improving his shooting,’’ Donovan said. “He felt that was something he could help the team with, with Zach and Vooch [Nikola Vucevic], and just the ball being sprayed out to him.’’

That part of the equation is working, with the ball being sprayed in his direction. The issue is the making it part for Caruso.

After shooting 39.8% from the field last season, as well as 33.3% from three, through the first 11 games in the 2022-23 campaign Caruso was at a career-low 32.7% from the field and 30% from three.

A concern for Donovan? Not with such a small sample size.

“I don’t want to read too much into it,’’ Donovan said. “I like the shots he’s getting, I like the shots he’s taking, he just hasn’t shot the ball well.’’

Donovan was asked if Caruso had tweaked anything with his mechanics, and didn’t think that was the case.

“I know he’s worked hard on it, and he puts the time in,’’ Donovan said. “He shoots before practice, after practice, so he’s had some good looks and we’ve got to continue to encourage him to take those shots when they’re there.’’

The good news for the Bulls is Caruso has proven to be streaky throughout his career. In the 2019-20 season with the Lakers, he shot 41.2% from the field and 33.3% from three, and then came back a season later and went 43.6% and 40.1%, respectively.

The training room

There was momentum building before the game with the Raptors that Andre Drummond could make his return from a sprained left shoulder, but by the time the veteran big man tried to get through the pre-game warm-up that momentum halted.

The range of motion was still an issue, forcing Drummond to miss his sixth-straight game with the injury.

The good news was he was moving closer to a return, with Donovan eyeing Wednesday as a decent chance.

The same couldn’t be said for Coby White, who was still working through a deep thigh contusion, and didn’t have a timetable for a return. Monday was the fifth-straight game White missed.

“You can’t hold your head at all,’’ DeRozan said of all the early-season injury issues. “Nothing ever goes as ideal as you want it to go. That’s just part of life. We’re a team and everyone has to have the approach that nobody is going to feel sorry for us.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan sees all-too-familiar blueprint as Bulls lose in Toronto
Regular playing time remains a waiting game for Bulls rookie Dalen Terry, even after Sunday
Bulls guard Zach LaVine might have no choice but to let his game evolve
Former Bull Ben Gordon arrested after alleged scuffle with security guards in River North
Even with 46 points from vet DeMar DeRozan, Bulls fall short in Boston
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball makes positive strides, but there are still lots of unknowns
The Latest
White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Dylan Cease named finalist for Cy Young
Astros’ Justin Verlander is favorite for award
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Students hold signs during a sit-in Monday protesting the handling of a classmate’s Halloween costume and behavior — which many found offensive — along with other controversial incidents at Jones College Prep in the South Loop.
Education
Jones College Prep students protest German soldier costume, admin’s handling of controversial incidents
Hundreds of kids at the South Loop selective enrollment school participated in Monday’s demonstration, leaving their classes for a “sit-in” in the school’s lobby.
By Nader Issa
 
A photo of Bears WR Chase Claypool on the sideline during the Dolphins game.
Bears
Bears notebook: New WR Chase Claypool’s role to expand vs. Lions
Plus, a look at tight end Cole Kmet as a short-yardage runner and Roquan Smith’s goodbye to Chicago.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Dolphins.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields has outline of what he can become, now looks to fill it
Fields running like that isn’t a gimmick. It’s a big component of what has made him great at every level of football, and it never made sense to scrub that from his game.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_109434157.jpg
Sports
Bears’ wobbly defense looks to get back on its feet
The timing of losing Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith and facing two potent offenses with their starting quarterback healthy has the Bears’ defense reeling — allowing 42 and 28 points. But coach Matt Eberflus is confident they’ll recover. “It just comes down to execution,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 