The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 7, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls’ win over Raptors is model that has staying power

Guard Zach LaVine led the way with 30 points, but the Bulls had six players in double figures, and DeMar DeRozan wasn’t one of them.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls’ win over Raptors is model that has staying power
Zach LaVine

Bulls coach Billy Donovan has no problem with a 40-point game from DeMar DeRozan. He welcomes it.

But he also knows that if his team is to meet expectations and reach at least the second round of the playoffs next spring, 40-point nights can’t be the norm. There has to be a spreading of the wealth, as there was Monday.

One night after losing to the Raptors in Toronto, the Bulls came back and beat them 111-97 in the rematch at the United Center.

Six Bulls finished in double figures in scoring, led by Zach LaVine with 30 points, while two scored nine points each — one of them being DeRozan, who was coming off 20 points on Sunday and a season-high 46 on Friday.

“You’ve got to give credit to DeMar,” LaVine said. “Passing it around, taking on the double team. I think we just played harder [Monday].”

Nine points from DeRozan won’t get it done most nights, but Donovan finds this type of basketball more sustainable.

“The way I look at is, [DeRozan] gets 30 a night, Zach gets 30 a night, [Nikola Vucevic] gets 25 a night, and then we’ve got a bunch of guys getting four?” Donovan said. “Like, are there enough points on the board to really be a good, quality team? So it’s never been about, ‘Hey, DeMar, you need to take less [shots].’ My goal would be, can we have five to seven guys at the end of 82 games that are in double-figure scoring?

“If you look at the Milwaukee [playoff series last year], as great as Giannis [Antetokounmpo] was, and [Khris] Middleton was out, look at what Grayson Allen did to us from behind the three-point line. You have to have it where everyone is to a certain degree a threat.”

Donovan’s mind was at ease after the game, knowing the practice time that’s coming. The Bulls (6-6) played their Eastern Conference-leading 12th game, which included a league-high four back-to-backs since the regular-season began. They have just three games over the next 10 days and won’t see another back-to-back until Dec. 10-11.

Considering they’ve had to use morning shootarounds as practices and have only had LaVine, who’s managing discomfort in his left knee, in the mix for a few of those, there’s still a lot to build out on both ends of the floor.

That time is coming.

“It’s important that we utilize and maximize those days,” Donovan said. “It might not always be full contact, but I do think getting on the court is important. We’ve gotten a lot out of shootarounds, but I think we’ve got to go back to defensive stuff — we’ve got to keep trying to build out offensively. As much as you show it on film, it’s great, but I also think there’s merit to getting between the lines and doing it as well.”

Having the roster as healthy as it has been since camp will help. LaVine has been able to get more work in. Guard Coby White (deep thigh bruise) and backup center Andre Drummond (sprained left shoulder) are on the mend but progressing.

“The base [packages] for the most part are in,” Donovan said. “You’re always adding things and maybe subtracting things. There’s things you think could be pretty good that end up not being as good and you scrap them. How we’d like to play as far as how we’d like to get out in transition, more ball movement . . . I think what we need more than anything else, especially with some of our young guys, is a lot of attacking closeouts, reading the defense, where to attack it, how to space it, relocate it. We need to work on more of those concepts.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan not worried about Alex Caruso’s shooting woes
DeMar DeRozan sees all-too-familiar blueprint as Bulls lose in Toronto
Regular playing time remains a waiting game for Bulls rookie Dalen Terry, even after Sunday
Bulls guard Zach LaVine might have no choice but to let his game evolve
Former Bull Ben Gordon arrested after alleged scuffle with security guards in River North
Even with 46 points from vet DeMar DeRozan, Bulls fall short in Boston
The Latest
10_13_Copy_Bobby_Douglass_8.jpg
Columnists
Bobby gives his blessing: Douglass loves that Fields has green light
Chicago’s other famous running QB sees Fields becoming one of the greats as long as the Bears leave the gate open.
By Rick Telander
 
Chicago White Sox v San Diego Padres
White Sox
Dylan Cease likely to be aced out for Cy Young Award
White Sox righty had a sensational season, but metrics point to the Astros’ Justin Verlander as the pick.
By John Grochowski
 
Kenwood’s Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames and Isaiah Green (32) reach for a loose ball during basketball practice.
High School Basketball
Kenwood touts chemistry, worries about experience on first day of practice
A new season began on Monday, the first day of practice across the state.
By Michael O’Brien
 
merlin_185201.jpg
Obituaries
Roger Triemstra, longtime WGN meteorologist, dies at 92
Roger Triemstra blended scientific know-how with folksy humor in his reports, becoming one of the most trusted radio and television personalities in the Chicago area.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario needed surgery after breaking his left ankle and dislocating his left shoulder while playing in the Dominican Winter League. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs provide injury updates on Alexander Canario, Brennen Davis, Miguel Amaya, Ed Howard
Top Cubs prospects have seen their share of injuries this year.
By Maddie Lee
 