Bulls forward Patrick Williams trying to be his own man on own terms

NEW YORK – It actually was a solid point made by Patrick Williams on Monday.

The second-year forward was asked about falling short statistically in the Scottie Barnes comparison. After all, yes, they were a year apart, but same college, same role at Florida State, and almost the same body type.

Yet, as a rookie Barnes entered the night averaging 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Williams’ argument? How does anyone know he couldn’t have numbers like that for Toronto?

“It’s no secret to anybody on this team of what I can do offensively,’’ Williams said. “Maybe people on the outside don’t see that, but when you’re trying to win you have to do whatever it takes to win. It takes what it takes. Definitely I can be more aggressive on offense, in certain areas, but Scottie is in a different situation. Scottie doesn’t have a DeMar [DeRozan], he doesn’t have a Vooch [Nikola Vucevic]. He’s had to step into a scoring role.

“I don’t think [Toronto] came into the season thinking they would be winning as many games as they have, but he’s been playing well. I always wish nothing but the best for him. He’s been amazing. But it’s a little different because we have very different teams.’’

That doesn’t mean Williams still doesn’t need to pick up his scoring at some point, but in only playing his 10th game of the season on Monday, he’s also been dropped into a tough situation. Like he did in Summer League, he would love to put up 19.3 shots per game. That’s just not realistic, however, with so much at stake these final seven regular-season games.

“For sure, winning is why I play this game,’’ Williams said. “Everybody doesn’t get what they want when you get a win. There’s a sacrifice to it. But there’s also the idea of no one knows exactly what every game will need. It has a life of its own. Whether you’re getting 20 shots in that game or not, just always being ready to come out and be aggressive for what’s needed. Winning is the top priority.

“Everybody on this team has crazy offensive potential. Defensively is where we need to lock in. So just coming back for me that’s been the focus.’’

Coach Billy Donovan understood where Williams was coming from, but also needed his 20-year-old forward to stay aggressive. Whether it’s scoring, defense or just physically imposing his will on a play, keep an aggressive attitude.

“I think with Patrick to me it’s all mentality,’’ Donovan said. “It’s not his skillset, it’s not his body, it’s not his quickness or athleticism. He kind of came back in that first game against Toronto, and he really played well off the bench in a limited amount of minutes. Then he had a couple games there where you just didn’t feel him for two games. Then all of a sudden you come back against Cleveland and you kind of feel him.

“That has to be consistent. I mean his running, his athleticism, his size into the game. There’s plenty of opportunity for him to do that.’’

Ball game

Lonzo Ball (left knee bone bruise) was still expected to restart his rehab program later this week. What Donovan did clear up, however, was there was no doomsday scenario in place where if the pain comes back the organization would just shut Ball down for the rest of the season.

“They have not said to me, ‘Hey, if we try and ramp him back up and he’s not responding …’ They haven’t said that to me yet,’’ Donovan said. “The encouraging part is Lonzo is really driving this as far as wanting to get back.’’

