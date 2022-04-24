The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls on brink of playoff elimination after another loss to Bucks

The Bulls will face elimination on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to the defending NBA champions.

Gene Farris By Gene Farris
   
SHARE Bulls on brink of playoff elimination after another loss to Bucks
1393404938.jpg

Getty

Billy Donovan laid out a simple goal for his Bulls players on Sunday.

“Weather’’ the storm.

“You want to keep pace with teams, but there’s going to be these swings in games,’’ the Bulls coach said. “It can’t bleed into where it builds up and we start pressing on offense. Where every shot becomes critically important. We have to be able to handle the emotional swings in games.’’

That was yet another fail for this roster, as Milwaukee again beat the Bulls in their own backyard, 119-95.

And now the weather moving forward is very cloudy.

The Bulls will face elimination on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to the defending NBA champions.

They only have themselves to blame.

The first quarter? They checked the boxes they needed to, keeping the United Center crowd into it, and trailing by just three. Zach LaVine looked engaged and his old athletic self with 12 points in the quarter, the defense was doing a better job accounting for shooters, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to a quiet five points.

The one disturbing trend? Grayson Allen again feeling way too comfortable with his offense. After lighting up the Bulls for 22 in Game 3, Allen got loose in that opening stanza on Sunday for two baskets, setting the scene on what was to come.

What came was Public Enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Bulls fans finishing with 27 points on 10-for-12 shooting, including 6-of-7 from three.

The same Allen who altered the entire regular season for the Bulls when his Flagrant-2 tackle of Alex Caruso left the best defender on the roster sidelined for months with a fractured right wrist.

Now he was inflicting pain again, this time with his shooting.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
This You Gotta See: Bulls try to scrape their dignity off the floor in Game 4 against Bucks
Bobby Portis returning to Bulls might be what Patrick Williams needs
OK, fine: If the Bulls aren’t going to pick a fight with Milwaukee, I will
Bucks come off the ropes, throttle Bulls to take 2-1 series lead
Bulls guard Zach LaVine still dealing with reality of bad left knee
Bucks lose forward Khris Middleton for rest of series
The Latest
Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on July 30 after pleading guilty to receiving a prohibited payment and filing a false income tax return.
Crime
Teamsters boss bragged ‘you can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk’ years before deal with feds
It’s yet another made-for-Hollywood scene straight out of real-life Chicago corruption, according to an FBI affidavit recently obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. It happened more than two years before John Coli struck a deal with the feds and admitted he’d taken $325,000 in cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios between 2014 and 2017.
By Jon Seidel
 
Curtis_Bannister_and_Flora_Hawk_in_Quamino_s_Map__Photo_by_Michael_Brosilow.jpg.jpg
Theater
‘Quamino’s Map’ turns a largely forgotten episode into a memorable opera
Chicago Opera Theater world premiere recalls a Revolutionary War injustice with appealing, multifaceted score and a narrative that’s engrossing (if not always plausible).
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
A toddler was injured in a crash Apr. 23, 2022 in Gary, In.
News
Toddler airlifted to Chicago hospital following Gary crash
Officials have not yet released information on the toddler’s condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican Cultural Center was one of three organizations chosen for a new community development program by Community Desk Chicago.
News
$2.7 million initiative to spur real estate development on South and West sides
The Puerto Rican Cultural Center, Teamwork Englewood and the South Shore Chamber Community Development Corp. were selected through the Neighborhood Developers Initiative, run by Community Desk Chicago.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Rockies_Cubs_Spring_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Alec Mills up for any role when he returns to Cubs
“Whatever happens when I get back is what I’ll do,” said Mills, who threw three innings during a rehab start Saturday at Triple-A Iowa. “I think it’s a broken record, I say it every time, I’ll do whatever.”
By Brian Sandalow
 