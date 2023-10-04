New forward on the block Torrey Craig knows Bulls have lacked toughness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Torrey Craig went third person.

Dang right he did.

“I’ve been in every situation you can imagine,’’ Craig said after the Wednesday morning practice at Belmont University. “To starting, playing, not playing, so no matter what I’m going to bring the same Torrey to whatever team I’m on, whatever situation I’m in.’’

What should be the Bulls’ reaction to that?

“Please bring it!’’

Spending three seasons with Denver, a few stints with Milwaukee and Indiana, and then the last two seasons in Phoenix, Craig has not only tried to develop into a key role player, but he’s been a very good observer of the league.

Specifically, what works and what doesn’t.

That’s why he signed with the Bulls this offseason. He saw what wasn’t working and knew he could be a piece in fixing that. Because what hasn’t been working for the Bulls isn’t a real surprise. Coach Billy Donovan has preached it, opposing players have pointed at it, and the standings have shown it: This group lacks toughness.

“I’m new here, so I’m trying to figure things out, but at the same time I’ve been on some really good teams and played in a lot of games, so any advice I can give to guys or coaches I’m going to feel free to do that, and not shy away from it because I think that’s what this team is missing,’’ Terry said. “A little bit of toughness, a little bit of an edge for guys with raw emotion to say how they feel and where those emotions on their sleeve.’’

Maybe that’s why Chicago’s own Patrick Beverely had such an immediate impact in winning and losing games last season. He came in late February knowing it was a roster that tended to get into their own feelings far too often, and helped them try to get out of those feelings.

The Bulls let Beverely walk, but the hope is Craig and Jevon Carter can now fill that role.

“That just comes with the type of person you are, but once you step on that court it should be about business,’’ Craig said. “No feelings should be involved. No feelings should get hurt. We just have to be real with one another and honest as we can because that’s going to bring out the best in every one of us.’’

Need further evidence of what Craig was talking about?

Twice last season he played against the Bulls as a member of the Suns, and twice he watched his roster humiliate the Bulls.

Then factor in how many close games the Bulls lost last season overall, finishing with a 39.5 winning percentage (15-23) in clutch games, and that’s all Craig needed to see.

“Obviously playing against them a couple times, just seeing the amount of talent they had on the team, and I told coach the amount of games in that they did not finish, it’s that little bit of edge that you have to have, that competitive edge to finish out games and get over the hump,’’ Craig said. “That was one of the reasons I decided to come here because I felt like I could bring that extra edge and try and win some of the close games we’ve been in or try and motivate my teammates to get over the hump.’’

The immediate question will be does Craig get that chance as a starter or reserve? He’s currently been running with the second team, but Donovan said the position battles will remain fluid.

Not that any of that mattered to Craig.

His plan was the same either way. Just “bring the Torrey.’’

