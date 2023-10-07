The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls big Nikola Vucevic making a point in helping change the offense

With the front office deciding to bring most of the core back this season, Vucevic and coach Billy Donovan knew the offense had to become less predictable. One new look the All-Star center is hoping for? Vucevic bringing the ball up and the offense running through him.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls big Nikola Vucevic making a point in helping change the offense
Nikola Vucevic and Billy Donovan

Bulls veteran center Nikola Vucevic would like to get to the point in helping change an offense that he felt became too predictable last season.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nikola Vucevic and Billy Donovan were seeing the same thing.

Even thousands of miles separating the two at times over the summer, Bulls player and his coach were still connected.

Whether it was watching Miami’s big man Bam Adebayo in the Heat’s march to the NBA Finals or Denver’s Nikola Jokic dancing his way to history as an NBA Champion, the blueprint was staring Vucevic and Donovan in the face.

Sure, what Jimmy Butler did for the Heat was extraordinary, but using Adebayo to bring the ball up the floor and play-make actions off of it – especially in the Boston series – was the secret sauce. And what Jokic did out of that same type of action?

“Well, that’s just Joker,’’ Vucevic insisted.

Now what Vucevic would like to hear? Opposing teams insisting, “Well, that’s just Vooch.’’

With the front office opting to bring the entire core back with a sprinkle of outside shooting and toughness in Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter, something had to change for the league’s 22nd ranked scoring offense last season.

“The way our team is built we need a change,’’ Vucevic said. “I think at times last year we got a little too predictable the way we were playing and we became easy to guard. I think if we can throw different things at a defense we’ll be tough to stop.’’

Vucevic was hoping that one of those looks will involve him bringing the ball up the floor, and the team running actions through him, whether it’s a simple dribble hand-off, or a two-man action off the ball.

It would improve three weaknesses that Donovan and his front office have both said needed improving: First, the Bulls will get into transition quicker if Vucevic rebounds the ball and pushes the action himself. Second, off-the-ball actions are just tougher to communicate for the defense. Finally, because the opposing big has to respect Vucevic’ outside shot, he has to gravitate out, opening up the paint.

Donovan wants his team driving and kicking more this season, hoping to change the shot profile to one that has more free-throw opportunities and three-point looks, so Vucevic as a primary ball-handler makes sense.

“To be honest with you we were one of the worst teams in the league last year in getting into the teeth of the defense,’’ Donovan said. “We’ve got to create the space to do that.’’

But the first question the 6-foot-10, 32-year-old Vucevic had to answer was does he have good enough handles to push the ball up the floor?

“Yeah, I mean I’m not as good a ball-handler as maybe Bam – he’s a little shorter than me – but I can do it good enough to get into hand-offs and get into positions to help the offense,’’ Vucevic said.

How often this look will be used is obviously the unknown. The Bulls tip-off the preseason Sunday in Milwaukee, but considering it’s more of a scrimmage against the guys from the other neighborhood, don’t expect too much to be showcased.

Once the regular season starts, however, Vucevic expects that opportunity to put pressure on opposing defenses.

“I mean off-the-ball movement is very hard to guard, and we have guys that can do that,’’ Vucevic said. “Like for example, Zach and Coby in action without the ball, cut for each other, screen for each other, and a lot of times the defense is going to mess up the communication and it opens up. So there’s so much we can explore out of it, and using me – especially with my ability to shoot – it’s going to open up the entire floor for us. So we just have to find different ways to attack. Not just one way like we did too much last year.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls wing Dalen Terry busted in Vegas, but now has a winning hand
Camp Kumbaya has been positive for Bulls, but will it lead to success?
Oddsmakers don’t like chances of Billy Donovan’s longevity
Bulls coach Billy Donovan considering idea of 10-man rotation
Michael Jordan joins Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans
New forward on the block Torrey Craig knows Bulls have lacked toughness
The Latest
Palestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis on Saturday.
Nation/World
‘We are at war,’ Israel’s Netanyahu says after Hamas kills at least 40 in deadliest attack in years
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip attacked Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday, Simchat Torah.
By Josef Federman | AP and Issam Adwan | AP
 
Ramon Diaz
College Sports
Ex-NU lineman Ramon Diaz turns pain into gain
Diaz, who is accusing the school of enabling the alleged racial and sexual abuse he endured on the team in the 2000s, has become an advocate for student-athletes
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 
Jason Robertson gathers the puck in a Stars-Blackhawks game last season.
Blackhawks
2023-24 NHL predictions: Western Conference’s weakness opens playoff door for middling teams
The conference imbalance this season likely won’t matter to the Blackhawks, who remain early in their rebuilding timeline. But for aspiring East contenders like the Red Wings, Sabres and Senators, it’s a huge handicap.
By Ben Pope
 
Dalen Terry DeMar DeRozan
Sports Saturday
Bulls wing Dalen Terry busted in Vegas, but now has a winning hand
Feeling like he underachieved in his second Summer League last July, Terry got his mind and work right. He entered training camp with that new attitude, but more importantly a new trust in what he’s doing.
By Joe Cowley
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My son’s new wife makes no effort to know me
She might be upset with her mother-in-law for expressing concerns about the relationship.
By Abigail Van Buren
 