The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

New lineup, same result, as Nuggets trump Bulls by playing the ‘Joker’

The Bulls have now played two games with former starter Patrick Williams coming off the bench, and they’ve also lost both games. And while the Williams situation is being handled with kid gloves, veteran Torrey Craig offered up some realness.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE New lineup, same result, as Nuggets trump Bulls by playing the ‘Joker’
Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls played solid basketball in the first half on Saturday, but then “Joker” took over and behind Nikola Jokic the Nuggets never looked back.

Jack Dempsey/AP

DENVER – Torrey Craig keeps it real.

Yes, he can get down and dirty on the defensive end, and he’s a solid three-point shooter, but what the veteran forward has brought to this Bulls roster since signing last summer is some much-needed realness.

So while the Patrick Williams benching is being handled with kid gloves by many in and around the organization, Craig was very matter-of-fact about the entire ordeal before Saturday’s 123-101 loss to Denver.

Asked about the veterans making sure that Williams doesn’t start to overthink the entire switch Billy Donovan made on Friday, Craig said, “I think sometimes Pat was already doing that. (Playing him off the bench) is the way to help free him a little bit so he won’t have to think as much.’’

And Craig wasn’t really into using Williams’ age as an excuse, either.

“I don’t think he looks at it like that,’’ Craig said. “He’s a mature guy. This is his fourth year in the league, he’s a professional, so he understands everything that comes with it. I don’t think it should affect him one bit.’’

It shouldn’t, but by all accounts, it has.

Williams found out he was being replaced in the starting lineup by Craig on Friday, before the loss to Brooklyn.

Not the first time he’s lost his starting gig. Just go back to last season, and he was also moved to the second unit for a time. The difference was what’s at stake this season.

The Bulls front office did not extend Williams off his rookie contract at the deadline last month, making him a restricted free agent this summer. They can match any offer made next July, but Williams is now stuck with the market setting his value.

Value that continues diminishing.

And while it’s not a great scenario for Williams to be in, the Bulls are also playing a dangerous game of chicken. If they do feel Williams – who they invested a No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft to acquire – isn’t worth the asking price, there’s always the fear that he goes elsewhere and flourishes like a Lauri Markkanen.

They’re different players and Markkanen was actually traded, but this front office can’t afford another missed opportunity that was once in their own building.

Not likely to happen, according to Donovan.

“I do know that the goal is to have Patrick here for the long term,’’ Donovan said. “That I would say has been pretty consistent all the way through.

“Do I think Patrick needs a change of scenery? I didn’t think Lauri needed a change of scenery, that was my opinion. I’m not surprised what he evolved into. He kind of went to a couple different places. Sometimes when you go through that you look internally too where, ‘Geez, I’m in Chicago, I’m in Cleveland, now I’m in Utah, like I’ve got to figure some stuff out here.’ And I think Patrick is pretty driven on figuring things out.

“I’ve got nothing at all from him where he’s like, ‘Hey, I need a change of scenery.’ There’s been none of that. He’s really good in determining what he needs to do, instead of point around and saying, ‘I need this, I need that.’ When guys get like that it never goes well.’’

Speaking of not going well, there was a little matter of dealing with the Nuggets, and it was a task the Bulls looked capable of doing through the first half when they took a 53-51 lead into the locker room.

Then came the realization that the defending World Champions have a Joker in Nikola Jokic, and the Bulls don’t.

Jokic scored 13 points, grabbed nine boards and handed out three assists in the first 10 minutes of the second half, sparking a 34-16 Denver run that the Bulls (2-5) couldn’t overcome.

As for Williams, he did score seven points in his new bench role, grabbing three rebounds, but continued to struggle from three, going 0-for-5.

“It was an uphill climb from there,’’ Donovan said of Jokic taking over to start the second half. “Defensively, we just didn’t do enough and we didn’t score enough. It was a double-digit game from there and we were just fighting to dig out of it.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Film shows Zach LaVine, Bulls must improve on defense
Bulls’ defense struggles guarding three-point line, offense falters in loss to Nets
Bulls excited to begin In-Season Tournament
Marcus Jordan wants dad Michael to be best man when he weds Larsa Pippen
TV networks preparing special broadcasts for NBA In-Season Tournament games
Bulls reveal this season’s City Edition uniforms
The Latest
Taylor Hall scored Saturday through Anthony Stolarz’s five-hole.
Blackhawks
Taylor Hall scores in return as Blackhawks beat Panthers
Hall, back for good from his shoulder injury, scored his first goal as a Hawk to cap an explosive first period. Goalie Petr Mrazek then helped the Hawks protect that lead en route to a 5-2 victory.
By Ben Pope
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Film shows Zach LaVine, Bulls must improve on defense
Coach Billy Donovan made Saturday’s film session as painful as possible, showing all the defensive breakdowns from a bad Friday loss.
By Joe Cowley
 
Lincoln-Way East’s Braden Tischer (15) bursts through a hole.
High School Football
How the Super 25 high school football teams fared in the second round of the state playoffs
Results from all the ranked teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Morgan Park’s Marcus Thaxton (4) reacts during the game against Sycamore at Gately.
High School Football
Morgan Park beats Sycamore to earn a spot in the Class 5A quarterfinals. ‘Tears came to my eyes, tears of joy.’
The Mustangs rallied from 11 points down at halftime to beat Sycamore 27-21 in a Class 5A second-round game.
By Mike Clark
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Man fatally shot while riding motorcycle in New City
The man, 32, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 