Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Bulls veteran guard Patrick Beverley controlling what he can control

While the former John Marshall Metropolitan High School standout would like nothing more than to stay a Bull beyond the rest of this season, he knows he can only play out the hand that he’s been dealt.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Patrick Beverley

Bulls guard Patrick Beverley is trying to control what he can control. His one regret? He wishes he could have been with this team since the start of the season.

Michael Reaves/Getty

DENVER – Patrick Beverley has become very comfortable with being uncomfortable.

So while the former John Marshall Metropolitan High School standout would like nothing more than to remain a Bull beyond the final 16 regular-season games, he admittedly retired from the control business a while ago.

Not that the point guard had a lot of choice.

“That mentality comes with everything,’’ Beverley said on Wednesday. “Thinking about staying in a place long-term, stuff like that, that’s not really up to your control. I’d like to think that I did all the right things when I was in Minnesota, and I was traded the next summer, so you can’t get caught up in what you can’t control.’’

If he could, he would have been a Bull long before this season.

He’d even settle for before a few weeks ago.

“I wish I was here from the beginning of the year,’’ Beverley said. “But those cards weren’t dealt, and these were. I’ve been around a ton of teams, a ton of players, and when you talk about three guys in Vooch [Nikola Vucevic], DeMar [DeRozan] and Zach [LaVine] that can put the ball in the hole … I mean you see two a lot on a team, not three. I’m fortunate I’m here now, and we’re trying to make that playoff push.’’

On too many nights, however, it looks more like a nudge than a push.

Another reason why Beverley feels like he could have made a difference if he would have had more time with this group.

Coach Billy Donovan wasn’t about to dispute that, either.

“I have great respect for guys that have this like unwavering belief,’’ Donovan said. “He’s got that. There’s an edge to [Beverley], a competitiveness to him, and a belief in how he feels he can impact the team, impact the group. I think he’s really good verbally talking, he’s got a lot of experience. Even when he’s out of the game you see him talking to Ayo [Dosunmu] on who he’s guarding, what he needs to be ready for.’’

As was the case after the Wednesday shootaround, it was also about showing Dosunmu how to get ready.

Beverley and Dosunmu were competing in a series of shooting drills after the workout, with Beverley not allowing the second-year guard to shortcut any of it.

Discomfort 101, courtesy of Professor Beverley.

Considering where the Bulls are in the standings, a lesson more than just Dosunmu needed.

“He just internally loves to compete, and loves the physicality and the competition,’’ Donovan said of Beverley. “With where we’re at right now in the season, for him personally he thrives in that, the adversity, the discomfort, the struggle, because I think probably for most of his life he’s had to, you know – considering where he’s gotten to in his career, it probably hasn’t always come easy when you look at a guy that had to go overseas for a few years, then get back, establish himself. It’s been an uphill struggle, so I think he sees the benefit of adversity.’’

Done at the ‘Cuse

Donovan had his share of games against Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim back in his college days, and it rarely ended well. Actually, it never ended well for Donovan.

“Never beat Syracuse one time in college,’’ Donovan said.

But the two did become good friends, not only coaching together, but also being part of the Team USA selection process.

With the news that Boeheim would not be back to coach the Orangemen after 47 years, Donovan reflected on the relationship.

“I have tremendous respect for him obviously,’’ Donovan said. “What he built Syracuse into was really amazing.’’

