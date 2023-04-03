The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls momentum at a season high, but Nikola Vucevic still has concerns

The Vooch knows that he and his teammates have a strong belief in the way they’ve been playing lately, but also knows that this team has let go of the rope several times this season at the worst times. His messages is simple: Finish strong.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Nikola Vucevic

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic knows that there’s a lot to feel good about with four regular-season games left, but there’s also a lot of work to still be done.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Nikola Vucevic heard the friendly jab from across the locker room.

The Bulls big man was putting his socks on while teammate Zach LaVine was breaking down the game with the media, with the guard insisting even Vucevic was defending the rim “even though he doesn’t jump real high.’’

“Thanks Zach!’’ Vucevic responded.

Yet another feel-good moment to come out of Sunday’s improbable 23-point, first-half comeback win over a Western Conference powerhouse Memphis team.

And while Vucevic didn’t want to play the role of the 6-foot-10 wet blanket, he did step up as the team’s realist.

“We can’t get too happy because honestly [No. 10 in the standings] is not where we want to be,’’ Vucevic said.

But entering a full NBA schedule on Tuesday night, it’s where they are.

With four regular-season games left, the Bulls do have a bit of say over their own destiny, giving themselves the best position possible for the play-in tournament.

That starts with the must-win game over Atlanta at the United Center.

Beating the Hawks would put both teams at 39-40, but would also give the Bulls the season series and the tiebreaker. That would mean if nothing changed from that point, the Bulls would host the first-round play-in game against the Hawks, with the winner playing the loser of the No. 7 and No. 8 game.

Then there’s Toronto, just a game in front of the Bulls and tied with Atlanta. The Raptors have the tiebreaker over the Bulls, so finishing with the same record as Toronto won’t change anything. That means the Bulls need a stumble from their neighbors up north, with a schedule that included an easy one at Charlotte on Tuesday, but then two consecutive road games in Boston, and then hosting Milwaukee in the finale.

The issue is the second game against the Celtics and Game No. 82 against the Bucks could be rest games for both division leaders.

That means the Bulls have no room for error.

“Obviously, we still have four games that we have to approach very seriously and try to improve our situation in the standings,’’ Vucevic said. “We know that we’re not perfect, and far from it, but we are putting the work in. That and having a belief this time of the year is all you can do.’’

That’s the major difference with this version of the Bulls compared to the one that actually finished 10 games over .500 and the No. 6 seed last season.

“Belief.’’

In the month of March alone, this roster – basically the same core from 2021-22 – beat the Nuggets in Denver, Miami, the 76ers in Philadelphia, the Lakers in Hollywood, and then opened up April by doing what they did against the Grizzlies in the second half on Sunday.

An almost perfect 24 minutes of basketball on both ends of the floor.

That carries weight as far as Vucevic was concerned, but also comes with a warning.

“Even though [Memphis] had a big lead, we still felt like we were right there,’’ Vucevic said. “Just had to fix a couple things. I thought we did a good job just sticking with it. It’s an important mindset to have. Keep that intensity, and just kept believing.

“For sure it helps our confidence, to be playing at this level right now. The play-in game is tricky because it’s one game at a time, but it definitely helps to know that you’re playing better basketball going into it than you were earlier in the year. It definitely helps knowing that we went into last year’s playoffs playing worse down the stretch. You don’t want that. But what we can’t do is let up.’’

Maybe a lesson this team is finally understanding.

