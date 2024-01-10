The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Coby White, All-Star? Bulls coach Billy Donovan sees path

White not only has jumped up in terms of scoring, but he is proving to be multidimensional. One example is the seven charges he has drawn this season.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Coby White

Billy Donovan feels like Coby White continues taking strides to be considered an All-Star caliber player. But is there also more there for the versatile guard, like being a foundation piece to build around?

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

There are blocks to this, and Bulls guard Coby White continues to stack them.

How high? Coach Billy Donovan wasn’t about to put a ceiling on it.

‘‘Someone asked me the question about [guard] Alex [Caruso] getting All-Star consideration,’’ Donovan said Wednesday. ‘‘I think Coby going forward, if he can continue to stay on this path, he’ll be a guy that will be considered for an All-Star Game. I think he’s got that kind of ability.

‘‘I think the other thing that’s come out is his leadership. He’s got an ability to lead. And I would consider him still moving into his prime.’’

And moving quickly, if this season is any indication.

White entered the Bulls’ game against the Rockets third on the team in scoring at 18.2 points per game but also second in assists (4.9) and fifth in rebounds (4.5). He also was shooting 39.6% from three-point range, third on the team.

In 14 games in December, White averaged 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists and shot 40.2% from three-point range.

But the number that spoke loudly to Donovan was the seven charges White had taken this season.

‘‘I think what happened early on is that it’s really hard to be a leader when you’re one-dimensional, and he was a one-dimensional player,’’ Donovan said of White early in his career. ‘‘Because he’s become so multidimensional, it’s a lot easier leading. When you’re in there rebounding and you’re defending — I mean, he never took charges. He’s taking charges now.

‘‘When you start doing all those things, you have a much bigger voice where you can start holding other players accountable because you’re doing the things yourself and you would expect others to do those along with you. All those things, he can be a great piece for us.’’

Donovan didn’t predict, however, how great a piece White might be. When discussing the Bulls the last few seasons, it always has been about guard Zach LaVine, forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. Might White soon move into the category of ‘‘foundation piece’’ that an organization builds on?

‘‘It’s hard when you put that tag on a player,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘I’m not saying he can or cannot do it, but to put the ‘foundation’ [title] on one guy’s shoulders, that’s hard. I don’t think he would shy away from it. But I feel certain that he’ll continue to grow and get better and be a tremendous foundational piece of consistency for the organization. I really believe that.

‘‘I do have the confidence he can provide the leadership that’s necessary in going into winning and what needs to happen.’’

New look

With LaVine (right foot) and Vucevic (groin) having their minutes restrictions lifted Wednesday, that meant both were back in the starting lineup.

Donovan knew a healthier roster would force some of the players to be moved around, and that meant sending big man Andre Drummond and forward Patrick Williams back to bench roles.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing for Williams, considering he is shooting 42.3% from three-point range off the bench compared with 40.9% as a starter.

Quite the honor

The Bulls announced that tribute essays will accompany the players entering the team’s Ring of Honor. Among those who wrote the essays was former President Barack Obama, who penned Michael Jordan’s.

Others included Pau Gasol writing Toni Kukoc’s, Magic Johnson writing Scottie Pippen’s and Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder writing Dennis Rodman’s.

Fans can read the essays on the team’s website, but they eventually will go in the Ring of Honor’s virtual experience.

