Sunday, May 5, 2024
3-year-old girl killed, three others injured in Hyde Park crash

A 31-year-old man was driving a Chevy Malibu in the 5300 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. A 3-year-old girl was injured and taken to the Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 31-year-old man was driving a Chevy Malibu in the 5300 block of Dusable Lake Shore Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and hit several objects, police said. A 3-year-old girl was taken to the Comer Children’s Hospital where she later died.

A 3-year-old girl was killed and three others, including two children, injured in a crash Sunday in Hyde Park.

A 31-year-old man was driving a Chevy Malibu in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 11:48 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. A 3-year-old girl was taken to the Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

A 9-month old girl, a 9-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman all had non-life-threatening injuries, and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Lurie Children’s Hospital and University of Chicago Medical Center.

A citation was issued to the driver for improper lane change, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

