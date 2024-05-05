3-year-old girl killed, three others injured in Hyde Park crash

A 3-year-old girl was killed and three others, including two children, injured in a crash Sunday in Hyde Park.

A 31-year-old man was driving a Chevy Malibu in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 11:48 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. A 3-year-old girl was taken to the Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

A 9-month old girl, a 9-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman all had non-life-threatening injuries, and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Lurie Children’s Hospital and University of Chicago Medical Center.

A citation was issued to the driver for improper lane change, police said. An investigation is ongoing.