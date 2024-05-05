3-year-old girl killed, three others injured in Hyde Park crash
A 31-year-old man was driving a Chevy Malibu in the 5300 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. A 3-year-old girl was injured and taken to the Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died.
A 3-year-old girl was killed and three others, including two children, injured in a crash Sunday in Hyde Park.
A 31-year-old man was driving a Chevy Malibu in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 11:48 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. A 3-year-old girl was taken to the Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died.
A 9-month old girl, a 9-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman all had non-life-threatening injuries, and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Lurie Children’s Hospital and University of Chicago Medical Center.
A citation was issued to the driver for improper lane change, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
The Latest
The only way to get through this is with laughter, Sox fans.
As Théoden, King of Rohan, in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,’ he delivered a rousing cry before leading his forces into battle.
Someone likely shot him through the front windshield of his vehicle as he was driving in Gage Park, according to Chicago police.
Low-income families with school-age children may be eligible for $120 in benefits per child thanks to a new federally funded program.
Para aquellos que no pueden asistir a la clínica de este fin de semana, hay actualizaciones antirrobo disponibles en los concesionarios de Kia y Hyundai de todo el país.