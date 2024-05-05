Man fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was killed in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing on Sunday afternoon.
A man, 51, was in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:13 p.m. when he was hit in the legs and chest by gunfire, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.
No one is in custody.
