The education of the Bulls’ Coby White continues with tough lessons

CLEVELAND – The second free throw was made with 10:01 left in the game, and then came the latest lesson in the education of Coby White.

The point guard had just given his Bulls team their first lead of the game against the Cavaliers on Monday night, crawling out of a 20-point first-half deficit.

Time to put the game on ice. Winning time.

First came a White missed 24-footer, arguably taken too quickly in the possession. Then came a Zach LaVine turnover, followed by a White turnover. After another bad pass by White turned into a Cavs basket, coach Billy Donovan pulled White for a breather.

He got his lungs back in just under three minutes, and was back in the game, only to hit a layup, but miss the free throw.

By the time the final horn sounded, a one-point lead was an 18-point loss, all in just over 10 minutes.

White went 1-for-4 in that final stanza, had three of his seven turnovers and was a minus-11 in plus/minus in his 8 ½ minutes of work.

“I’ve got to be better,” White said several times afterward.

Self-reflection, but also just how far White has come this season, going from supporting actor to a lead role in the success of this organization on a nightly basis.

“I think it was a really good learning experience for him,” Donovan said. “He’s been so great. He didn’t really have it (Monday), and I don’t mean that to be critical of him. He just didn’t really have it going. I think he was trying to take it upon himself to step up, he’s got that kind of will and competitiveness, but it’s one of those things as the point guard right now where, ‘OK, we’re up one, let’s manage this thing right now. Let’s make sure we’re getting into our stuff, we’ve got good spacing.’ “

White was by no means the only culprit in the meltdown. Donovan was quick to point that out several times as well.

But the coach also knows that White wants to be coached hard and hear the truth. All-Star caliber players are built like that.

Not only has White played in all 42 games this season, but was averaging 18.5 points per game, with 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds, while shooting 40.2% from three-point range.

“He’s been so elite and so great,” Donovan said. “This is one of these games where he was just trying to grind it. He was competing. It’s something he can learn from. Kind of talking to him about since Day 1 – how do you impact a game? How do you impact winning? Shots are not falling, not getting to the rim. This was a game where I thought he could have slowed it, managed it a little bit. It will be a good opportunity for him.”

One that White was already embracing.

“I can’t have seven turnovers,” White said. “I’ve got to better managing the game. But it’s all a learning experience. That’s what I’m here for. This is what you love, the adversity, the ups and downs.

“These are the moments you want as a basketball player. I think for me it’s a good learning experience. Can’t dwell on it, gotta move on, but for me learn from it, and the next time that situation comes take another step forward. Keep my head high and keep pushing.”

