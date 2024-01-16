The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

The education of the Bulls’ Coby White continues with tough lessons

White gave the Bulls the lead over the Cavaliers on Monday night with 10 minutes left, but rather than put the game on ice the point guard learned some valuable lessons.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE The education of the Bulls’ Coby White continues with tough lessons
Coby White

Bulls guard Coby White wasn’t the only player to stumble in the final 10 minutes against the Cavaliers, but he might be the one that took the most from it.

Sue Ogrocki/AP

CLEVELAND – The second free throw was made with 10:01 left in the game, and then came the latest lesson in the education of Coby White.

The point guard had just given his Bulls team their first lead of the game against the Cavaliers on Monday night, crawling out of a 20-point first-half deficit.

Time to put the game on ice. Winning time.

First came a White missed 24-footer, arguably taken too quickly in the possession. Then came a Zach LaVine turnover, followed by a White turnover. After another bad pass by White turned into a Cavs basket, coach Billy Donovan pulled White for a breather.

He got his lungs back in just under three minutes, and was back in the game, only to hit a layup, but miss the free throw.

By the time the final horn sounded, a one-point lead was an 18-point loss, all in just over 10 minutes.

White went 1-for-4 in that final stanza, had three of his seven turnovers and was a minus-11 in plus/minus in his 8 ½ minutes of work.

“I’ve got to be better,” White said several times afterward.

Self-reflection, but also just how far White has come this season, going from supporting actor to a lead role in the success of this organization on a nightly basis.

“I think it was a really good learning experience for him,” Donovan said. “He’s been so great. He didn’t really have it (Monday), and I don’t mean that to be critical of him. He just didn’t really have it going. I think he was trying to take it upon himself to step up, he’s got that kind of will and competitiveness, but it’s one of those things as the point guard right now where, ‘OK, we’re up one, let’s manage this thing right now. Let’s make sure we’re getting into our stuff, we’ve got good spacing.’ “

White was by no means the only culprit in the meltdown. Donovan was quick to point that out several times as well.

But the coach also knows that White wants to be coached hard and hear the truth. All-Star caliber players are built like that.

Not only has White played in all 42 games this season, but was averaging 18.5 points per game, with 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds, while shooting 40.2% from three-point range.

“He’s been so elite and so great,” Donovan said. “This is one of these games where he was just trying to grind it. He was competing. It’s something he can learn from. Kind of talking to him about since Day 1 – how do you impact a game? How do you impact winning? Shots are not falling, not getting to the rim. This was a game where I thought he could have slowed it, managed it a little bit. It will be a good opportunity for him.”

One that White was already embracing.

“I can’t have seven turnovers,” White said. “I’ve got to better managing the game. But it’s all a learning experience. That’s what I’m here for. This is what you love, the adversity, the ups and downs.

“These are the moments you want as a basketball player. I think for me it’s a good learning experience. Can’t dwell on it, gotta move on, but for me learn from it, and the next time that situation comes take another step forward. Keep my head high and keep pushing.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls fall to Cavs, but NBA trade season can officially heat up
Boos of Jerry Krause at Bulls’ Ring of Honor ceremony should have been expected
Bulls forward Patrick Williams still searching for some consistency
Face it: Jordan rules. Jordan Love, that is, whose Packers playoff debut was scary-good
How did something as beautiful as six NBA titles become so unpleasant? Blame Michael Jordan.
Bulls hit halfway point, with trade deadline just 11 games away
The Latest
The Red Stars signed Mallory Swanson, left, to a four-year deal worth a reported $2 million.
Red Stars
Red Stars sign Mallory Swanson to historic deal worth reported $2 million
“I am excited to be back with the Red Stars! These last few years have been such a blessing in Chicago, even with the ups and downs, and I can’t wait to be back,” Swanson said in a statement.
By Annie Costabile
 
Jason Dickinson has had a career year for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Jason Dickinson signs two-year extension with Blackhawks, resolving trade question quickly
Days after Nick Foligno’s deal, Dickinson signed his own two-year contract with a $4.25 million salary-cap hit Tuesday, squashing any possibility of a trade.
By Ben Pope
 
New Trier’s Ian Brown (24) shoots for three against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 164: Previewing the When Sides Collide shootout
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Outfielder Brennen Davis
Cubs
‘I can’t really dwell on the past’: Cubs prospect Brennen Davis hopes to put injury setbacks behind him
“I feel like we talked about this, but I’m super ready for a fresh start, and 2024 is going to be a big year for me,” Davis said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Tweaks abound, but the gist of warm glogg is a base of steamy warm wine (often red) infused with winter spices, a little sugar and perhaps a splash of a stronger spirit.&nbsp;&nbsp;
The Sip
Hot glogg is a warm welcome on cold winter nights
This radiant elixir is known by many names, including mulled wine and gluhwein; in Denmark, it’s called glogg.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 