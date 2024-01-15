Bulls fall to Cavs, but the NBA trade season can now officially heat up

CLEVELAND – At some point, it all becomes numbing.

The rumors, the speculation, the anxiety … everything. That’s why DeMar DeRozan was able to cleanse himself of all of that early on in his career, treating trade talk with the same reverence he gives doubters and critics.

None.

So while Monday lifted the trade restrictions on the rest of the NBA players that signed contracts last offseason – basically allowing trade talks to get serious leading up to the Feb. 8 deadline – DeRozan wasn’t blinking an eye.

“I don’t sit up here refreshing my apps in the morning to see what’s what, rumors or anything,” DeRozan said. “Should we, shouldn’t we … it’s a tough question for me because being in the league so long I can really be at a point where that (bleep) don’t bother me.”

Especially on a game day where DeRozan was looking to exact some revenge on a Cavaliers team that had already beaten them once this season.

Revenge that would have to wait.

Like they did all of last season, Cleveland continued to have the Bulls’ number, jumping on them in the first quarter of play and then holding them off late in the eventual 109-91 win.

The sixth straight win for the division rivals over the Bulls in the last six games.

Not that the Bulls (19-23) gave themselves much of a chance right from the tip.

Donovan Mitchell hit a three-pointer within the first minute of the game, setting a tone for the next 12 minutes that was hard for the Bulls to slow down. A Jarrett Allen dunk and then another Mitchell three, and just like that the visiting team was down 8-0.

It would get much worse, as the Cavs (23-15) ended up scoring 40 points in the opening stanza, hitting on an impressive 8-for-14 (.571) from three-point range, while the Bulls again struggled from long range going 3-for-13.

Cleveland outrebounded the Bulls 14-6 in that quarter, beat them in second chance points 9-0, and fastbreak scoring 9-2. Dominance in almost every facet of the game.

“They just outworked us to be honest with you,” coach Billy Donovan said. “Came up with loose basketballs, did a lot of those things, and we just dug ourselves a hole.”

The Bulls did fight their way back into the game and take a one-point lead on two Coby White free throws, but a Caris LeVert three-pointer sparked a 10-0 run that the Bulls couldn’t overcome.

Another game that was a glaring reminder to the front office that this roster was built for mediocrity.

Now, with trade season officially heating up, what can they do about it?

The most sought-after commodity on the roster remained Alex Caruso. The Sun-Times has reported throughout the season that Caruso was deemed almost untouchable, and a source indicated that hasn’t changed.

The one piece the Bulls would help pack as well as drive to the airport would be Zach LaVine, but with 10 games left before the deadline, there was still no market for his services because of the max contract he carries, including a player option of $49 million in the 2026-27 season.

Then there’s DeRozan.

Interesting at age 34, and an expiring contract after the season.

“My focus is making sure we’re trending in the right direction no matter what happens,” DeRozan said. “Everybody has a job and whenever someone is called to make a decision for that job, no matter what it is, that’s what it’s gotta be. For me, I just have learned not to carry that emotion with me because it will drive you crazy, constantly worrying about what somebody else is going to do, blah, blah, blah. I really don’t worry about it. I can’t.”

