The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Trade or not to trade? Bulls answering more questions with another loss

Not only did Billy Donovan and his short-handed roster again stumble on the road, but the coach found himself answering more questions about the future of this roster as the record slips to 15-21.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Trade or not to trade? Bulls answering more questions with another loss
DeMar DeRozan

Short-handed Bulls fall in New York, as coach Billy Donovan again finds himself answering trade questions about his team.

Peter K. Afriyie/AP

NEW YORK – The open-door policy is still in effect.

One problem.

Not a single Bulls player seemed interested in knocking on it, let alone opening it.

It was like that when executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas first took over in 2020, and it remained that way on Wednesday, when Billy Donovan again found himself answering trade questions before the 116-100 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

“For me here it’s been a pretty open-door policy that if the player has a question or anything like that, they have an opportunity to go up there and talk to the front office,” Donovan reiterated.

It’s hard to have questions, however, when there’s no real market buzz.

That’s where this Bulls roster still finds itself. Sinking in the standings even with a recent winning streak, and assets to move with nowhere to move them.

It’s somewhat fitting that the Knicks media was again asking Donovan about how the organization was dealing with trade rumors. It was just last week that the Knicks got the ball rolling on the trade front, striking a deal with Toronto to acquire OG Anunoby, as well as Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

A deal that didn’t fall under the category of blockbuster on the surface but makes both teams more interesting. Definitely the Knicks with Anunoby having a lot of Luol Deng-type of all-around potential.

The kicker is the Knicks might not be done.

And the Bulls? They can’t even get started.

As the Sun-Times has reported for weeks, there is still no market for Zach LaVine, as the front office has to start coming to the reality of holding onto the two-time All-Star until at least the summer. Not ideal, especially with how well the Bulls (15-21) were playing without him before also losing Nikola Vucevic, but it’s also not ideal for LaVine and his representation. After all, they made it known back in November that the guard would like to be elsewhere if a deal could be reached.

The best thing LaVine can do now is make his return from a right foot injury on Friday and play at a high level.

They definitely could have used LaVine’s scoring in the second half of the Knicks loss.

After showing a bit of softness in the loss to the 76ers on Tuesday, Donovan wanted to see a return to physicality by his team, and for a half he got that.

The Bulls built a 55-51 lead going into the locker room and looked the part of a team that wasn’t intimidated by the Garden.

By the end of the third quarter, however, it had all fallen apart.

It was in that stanza that the Knicks outscored the Bulls 35-23, outrebounded them 17-13, doubled them up in the assist department 12-6, and had eight fastbreak points to the Bulls’ two.

Basketball 101 courtesy of Prof. Tom Thibodeau, who improved his record against the Bulls to 12-5 since they fired the former coach.

“Not to make excuses, but we miss a lot of critical guys at critical times,” veteran DeMar DeRozan said after the loss. “We’ve all been doing our part, holding down the fort as best we can, but it’s come to that point where you miss the other guys that can contribute. More bodies we can throw out there. It’s just a ‘we need the rest of the troops’ type of feeling.

“We’ve been competing our butts off, but those stints like (Wednesday) you wish you had a guy out there like Vooch, (Vucevic), TC (Torrey Craig), Zach … kind of shift the game a bit for us.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls’ Zach LaVine clears final hurdle in his rehab from a foot injury
Short-handed Bulls get schooled by Joel Embiid and the 76ers
Bulls guard Zach LaVine might be ready to return Friday at United Center
With Zach LaVine’s return imminent, will he give Bulls what they need?
Bulls reserve Terry Taylor making things tough on opposition
Bulls continue winning without injured guard Zach LaVine, downing 76ers
The Latest
Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson (3) looks for an opening in the Romeoville defense.
High School Basketball
Bolingbrook beats Romeoville as JT Pettigrew and Jason Lawani help freshman Davion Thompson acclimate to life as a star
The big crowd that turned out Wednesday at Bolingbrook not only witnessed why Davion Thompson has everyone so excited—it also saw that he has an excellent team around him.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Unsealed court records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein
The documents show that the former financier surrounded himself with rich and powerful people, like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Alan Dershowitz. Most of the names had already been made public.
By Associated Press
 
Zack de la Rocha (left) and Tom Morello perform with Rage Against the Machine in Minneapolis in 2008.
Music
Rage Against the Machine ‘will not be touring or playing live again,’ drummer says
Fans had been waiting for the rescheduling of shows postponed in 2022 and 2023.
By Darel Jevens
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls’ Zach LaVine clears final hurdle in his rehab from a foot injury
According to coach Billy Donovan, LaVine went through a final intense workout with the Windy City Bulls back in Chicago on Wednesday, and as long as the two-time All-Star feels good in the wake of that workout, Friday’s game against the Hornets becomes very realistic for a return.
By Joe Cowley
 
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson, DE Montez Sweat named to Pro Bowl
One year after being shut out of the Pro Bowl, the Bears will send two players to this year’s event: cornerback Jaylon Johnson and defensive end Montez Sweat, who were named all stars Wednesday night.
By Patrick Finley
 