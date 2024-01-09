The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls big Andre Drummond keeps a starter’s mentality no matter the role

Drummond has been very solid starting the last seven games while Nikola Vucevic was dealing with a groin injury, but with Vooch set to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday, it’s back to the bench for his teammate. Good thing Drummond doesn’t see it that way.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls big Andre Drummond keeps a starter’s mentality no matter the role
Andre Drummond

While Nikola Vucevic was dealing with a groin injury, Bulls teammate Andre Drummond was reminding everyone why he was a starter for years, as well as an All-Star.

David Zalubowski/AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C, – Andre Drummond works from a different headspace than most.

He has since coming to the Bulls prior to the 2022 season. With the “Big Penguin,” likely years before that.

Then again, 637 starts in the NBA since stepping into the Association back in 2012 is a tough habit to break for the 6-foot-11 center.

That’s why Drummond has always deemed himself a starter. Ten minutes off the bench? Still a starter. A bigger workload of 22 minutes off the bench? Still a starter. Actually, starting like he has the last seven games with Nikola Vucevic dealing with a groin injury? No biggie, just back home … as a starter.

A mindset that comes in very handy.

“Him and I have a really good relationship, really support each other,” Vucevic said of playing with Drummond. “You know it’s not easy for him to go from starter, All-Star, a 20-20 guy on some nights to having to take on a smaller role, so it says a lot about him.

“Whenever he comes in like when I was injured, he plays well for us. His rebounding per minute has to be off the charts. He always stays ready, he’s always positive, and that says a lot about him and his character.”

Drummond’s rebounding per minute (a league-best 0.63) are off the charts. In the seven games he’s started so were some other numbers.

He not only averaged 14 points on 56.8% shooting in that time but grabbed 17.4 rebounds per game as the Bulls went 4-3. His per-36 -minutes-played rebounding numbers? How about a league-best 22.7?

Play that’s been very impressive.

But play that also comes with a reality check.

Vucevic came off the bench the last two games in order for coach Billy Donovan to better manage the minutes restriction his center was on. That will end Wednesday, with Donovan indicating that Vucevic and Zach LaVine (right foot) each showed enough in the 119-112 overtime win over the Hornets to get back into the starting lineup.

Donovan was asked why not Drummond over Vucevic, and was very clear in his reply.

“Vooch brings a different thing to the table as far as what he does offensively,” Donovan said.

Translation: It’s still a game about stretching the floor with outside shooters, and Vucevic is a threat from out there.

That doesn’t mean that what Drummond does isn’t appreciated. While some organizations consider his skillset that of a fossil, Donovan embraces it.

“Here’s a guy who was an All-Star, a max player, an elite offensive and defensive rebounder for his career, and I think as the game has changed people have looked at that position as a position that’s not maybe nearly as valuable as shooting or stretch fours, or guys that are two-way guys that can defend and play offense as well,” Donovan said. “I also think for him, the things that he does do are valuable on any team. If he can really rim protect, if he can rebound, and then be an elite roller to the basket, there is a place in the game for him. He doesn’t need to be a stretch-five.”

What Donovan now has to figure out is not only how to use Drummond off the bench once again, but what his rotation will look like. This could be as healthy as the roster has been most of the season, and while players were out a lot of guys were getting minutes.

It’s a puzzle that Donovan will have to reassemble.

“It’s definitely a good problem to have especially when we had quite a bit of injuries and were short-handed for quite a while,” Vucevic said. “Definitely a positive headache for Billy. That’s one good thing about this team is no matter who went down there’s a next-man-up mentality.”

Or in Drummond’s case a starter’s mentality.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine staying put? Bulls preparing for that scenario
Bulls guard Dalen Terry staying in rotation for now — and proving why
Butler did it ... Bulls guard Coby White is hoping to follow
Bulls have 15 games until the trade deadline and decisions to make
It’s best for Bulls, Zach LaVine to have temporary reconciliation
Bulls coach Billy Donovan trying to find right rotation amid injury bug
The Latest
It’s traditionally served for breakfast throughout North Africa and the Middle East, but shakshouka is also a vibrant brunch dish and a warming, comforting dinner.&nbsp;
Recipes
Breakfast or dinner, shakshouka delivers layers of flavors
This recipe nudges this welcoming stew into dinner territory with the hearty additions of chickpeas, wilted greens and spicy sausage.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Dreamsicle, an exclusive Stan’s Donut flavor, will be available at Stan’s Donut Fest Jan. 20 at the River North location. Attendees will have a chance to win a Golden Cup, entitling them free coffee for a year.
Food and Restaurants
Stan’s Donut Fest to celebrate chain’s 10th year in Chicago
The River North event will run Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is set to feature a 12-donut tasting, a live DJ, photo ops and giveaways, including the chance to win a Golden Cup: a ticket to free coffee at the chain for a year.
By Violet Miller
 
On Friday, crews started boarding up units in Rudolph Williams’ 30-unit apartment complex in Harvey. The mayor has promised an investigation.
Suburban Chicago
Video of 73-year-old boarded up inside his apartment sparks investigation
In a viral video, Rudolph Williams was in his unit in a dilapidated apartment building when the windows and doors were boarded up.
By Associated Press
 
Host Brooke Baldwin (center) stands with the 11 contestants on “The Trust.”
Movies and TV
Everybody wins on Netflix reality show ‘The Trust’ — unless someone gets greedy
Players are tempted to grab the cash and burn the group on the guilty-pleasure series.
By Richard Roeper
 
Empty vacant storefronts are shown near East 113th Street and South Michigan Avenue.
Editorials
City’s $2.7 million effort to revitalize retail corridors is good, but not enough
The money is just a drop in the bucket in what’s needed, especially on the south and west sides. City Hall also needs to bring in business interests to advise on these types of economic recovery efforts.
By CST Editorial Board
 