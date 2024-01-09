Bulls big Andre Drummond keeps a starter’s mentality no matter the role

CHARLOTTE, N.C, – Andre Drummond works from a different headspace than most.

He has since coming to the Bulls prior to the 2022 season. With the “Big Penguin,” likely years before that.

Then again, 637 starts in the NBA since stepping into the Association back in 2012 is a tough habit to break for the 6-foot-11 center.

That’s why Drummond has always deemed himself a starter. Ten minutes off the bench? Still a starter. A bigger workload of 22 minutes off the bench? Still a starter. Actually, starting like he has the last seven games with Nikola Vucevic dealing with a groin injury? No biggie, just back home … as a starter.

A mindset that comes in very handy.

“Him and I have a really good relationship, really support each other,” Vucevic said of playing with Drummond. “You know it’s not easy for him to go from starter, All-Star, a 20-20 guy on some nights to having to take on a smaller role, so it says a lot about him.

“Whenever he comes in like when I was injured, he plays well for us. His rebounding per minute has to be off the charts. He always stays ready, he’s always positive, and that says a lot about him and his character.”

Drummond’s rebounding per minute (a league-best 0.63) are off the charts. In the seven games he’s started so were some other numbers.

He not only averaged 14 points on 56.8% shooting in that time but grabbed 17.4 rebounds per game as the Bulls went 4-3. His per-36 -minutes-played rebounding numbers? How about a league-best 22.7?

Play that’s been very impressive.

But play that also comes with a reality check.

Vucevic came off the bench the last two games in order for coach Billy Donovan to better manage the minutes restriction his center was on. That will end Wednesday, with Donovan indicating that Vucevic and Zach LaVine (right foot) each showed enough in the 119-112 overtime win over the Hornets to get back into the starting lineup.

Donovan was asked why not Drummond over Vucevic, and was very clear in his reply.

“Vooch brings a different thing to the table as far as what he does offensively,” Donovan said.

Translation: It’s still a game about stretching the floor with outside shooters, and Vucevic is a threat from out there.

That doesn’t mean that what Drummond does isn’t appreciated. While some organizations consider his skillset that of a fossil, Donovan embraces it.

“Here’s a guy who was an All-Star, a max player, an elite offensive and defensive rebounder for his career, and I think as the game has changed people have looked at that position as a position that’s not maybe nearly as valuable as shooting or stretch fours, or guys that are two-way guys that can defend and play offense as well,” Donovan said. “I also think for him, the things that he does do are valuable on any team. If he can really rim protect, if he can rebound, and then be an elite roller to the basket, there is a place in the game for him. He doesn’t need to be a stretch-five.”

What Donovan now has to figure out is not only how to use Drummond off the bench once again, but what his rotation will look like. This could be as healthy as the roster has been most of the season, and while players were out a lot of guys were getting minutes.

It’s a puzzle that Donovan will have to reassemble.

“It’s definitely a good problem to have especially when we had quite a bit of injuries and were short-handed for quite a while,” Vucevic said. “Definitely a positive headache for Billy. That’s one good thing about this team is no matter who went down there’s a next-man-up mentality.”

Or in Drummond’s case a starter’s mentality.

