The Bulls are better statistically, but not where it matters most

DeMar DeRozan wasn’t about to let go of the idea that there was still something valuable at stake this season.

Tough to see these days with the Bulls still sitting nestled in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and the Atlanta Hawks closing in, but the veteran wasn’t budging off of it.

“There’s a lot on (all the) teams battling for something,” DeRozan said. “We’re (also) battling for something.”

What that is for this group is where it gets a bit shaky.

While both the offensive and defensive numbers have improved since the dismal 5-14 start to the season, the Bulls are still a team muddling around in a final play-in spot, much like they were most of last season.

So while the statistics are better, Coby White has emerged, and the style of play is more of what coach Billy Donovan feels will be successful long term, it’s still a very mediocre product.

Donovan didn’t duck any of that on Tuesday.

“I’m not a big believer in making excuses,” Donovan said. “Our team and what we’ve had to deal with this year is what it is. We’ve had bodies to go out there and play, and you expect guys to go out there and step up. I feel like we’re playing better, but the results are what they are, and those results are going to dictate where you are at the end of the year.”

Donovan said that he is still seeing a collection of players that are dialed in to what the coaches are asking, whether it’s in the film room or the practice court, but he also knows that because of again dealing with injuries, it’s a group that has very little room for error from game-to-game.

“The majority of the league, that’s what they’re fighting for, those margins of consistency,” Donovan said. “Generally, those margins are going to impact winning and losing, and I totally get that. It’s a result-oriented business at the end of the day.”

The bad news for Donovan and his players? January was one of the easiest months strength of schedule-wise, and in failing to make up much ground in the East, they now have the 11th toughest schedule remaining.

Snub city?

With Joel Embiid and Julius Randle sidelined with injuries, there was a glimmer of hope that the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan or Coby White could get the replacement nod for the All-Star Game, but that quickly faded away on Tuesday afternoon.

The NBA announced that Trae Young and Scottie Barnes were selected as replacements, keeping the Bulls completely locked out from participating in the weekend showcase.

A snub? Depends on who one asks.

“I’m always going to be biased toward our guys because I see what they do in the summer,” Donovan said. “There’s no question that selfishly I think they probably did get passed over.

“Every year that’s just kind of the way it is. I think both guys would be more than worthy to be selected.”

Minute man

Torry Craig continued to work his way back from the plantar fasciitis that kept him on the shelf for close to two months, getting his minutes upped to the 20-to-22 range for the next few games. As long as there are no setbacks he will continue getting extended.

