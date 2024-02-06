As trade talks heat up around Bulls, players have a statement comeback

A full all-hands-on-deck staff meeting to discuss the immediate future of the organization with the trade deadline bearing down on them come Thursday?

No, of course not.

“But certainly there were discussions,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said of his Tuesday afternoon at the Advocate Center.

Let’s call that progress.

While the 129-123 comeback overtime win against the visiting Timberwolves was the nightcap for Donovan’s day, what went on earlier was likely more important for the organization’s future, as the Bulls front office began pushing down on the pedal with trade talks heating up league wide.

“I did talk to Arturas (Karnisovas),” Donovan said, referring to his executive vice president of basketball operations. “He said that he’s had conversations with a lot of different people. I did not, from him in our conversations, have like there’s anything definitive or anything like that, but he did come in (Tuesday) morning and talk to me about having different conversations.”

What those conversations turn into by the Thursday trade deadline remains the unknown.

Donovan was right about one thing – nothing was imminent. That was evident by the fact that Andre Drummond – maybe the best trade chip Karnisovas has if he isn’t looking to blow the roster up – was in the starting lineup against Minnesota.

And it wasn’t like DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso were being held out of the game, either.

What Donovan did say was that the season-ending right foot surgery Zach LaVine was expected to undergo later this week, likely impacted some plans. What those plans were, however, Donovan couldn’t detail.

“I did not get from Arturas or (general manager) Marc (Eversley) like, ‘Hey we were kind of going down this path and now we’ve kind of had to course correct and go here.’ That has not happened at all,” Donovan said. “I’m sure they have to look at that, right? Because the hope was that when (LaVine) did go out that second time with his foot that he would return, and that was the anticipation of everybody. I’m sure those guys are looking at all the scenarios would be my guess.”

Hopefully they weren’t being fooled by the latest Bulls (24-27) performance.

Like they did in the Saturday loss to Sacramento – and far too often this season – it was a first half of digging a huge hole, only to climb out of it and make a second-half run.

It fell short against the Kings.

Minnesota, however, was a different story.

Thanks to 21 fourth-quarter points by Coby White, the Bulls battled back in regulation to send the game to an extra stanza. A showing by White in which the guard shot a ridiculous 7-of-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range.

White got it to overtime, but DeRozan brought it home. Like he has since joining the Bulls three seasons ago, DeRozan took over in the clutch, scoring eight of the team’s first 12 points.

The Timberwolves attempted to climb back into the game with 41.6 seconds left after Anthony Edwards split a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to four, but that was as close as they could get, failing to slow down DeRozan and White in the entire second half.

White and DeRozan finished with 33 points each.

“Just in the second half we played with better pace,” White said. “(A win like this) can do wonders. We just have to carry it over.”

But will it be the same roster to do so?

“We have to be able to deal with that,” Donovan added of the rumors surrounding the team. “We all got a job to do. Those decisions in reality are out of all of our control.”

