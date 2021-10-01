Lightfoot, Microsoft team up to bring digital skills training to over 300,000 Chicagoans

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is teaming up with Microsoft Corp. to help over 300,000 Chicagoans gain the digital skills necessary to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

The program, Accelerate Chicago, will provide free online courses, skill certifications and career opportunities to Chicagoans looking to build their resume and land a job in the modern workplace.

“We have been laser-focused on identifying and pursuing initiatives that will uplift our residents and ensure our city’s equitable post-pandemic recovery,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release.

“Bridging the digital divide and creating good-paying, sustainable jobs for people to take advantage of are necessary steps we must complete in order to fulfill this obligation.”

Launched Friday, the program hopes to equip workers with the digital skills necessary to find a job and succeed across industries. Jobseekers and motivated workers can learn basic computer skills now crucial for jobs in construction trades, the service industry and office work. Participants can also attend learning sessions on topics ranging from data analytics to digital marketing.

Microsoft is partnering with professional networking platform LinkedIn to deliver the courses, and the program will feature virtual career fairs to help participants land jobs.

As millions of Americans relied on online platforms to work from home during the pandemic, basic computer skills became even more important in an already-digital world.

“While digital transformation in business has been well underway for years, the pandemic accelerated this growth towards digital-first solutions and platforms,” said Michael Fassnacht, president of World Business Chicago. “The digital divide for many of our residents has been exacerbated especially over the last 18 months. This is why it’s so exciting that Microsoft’s Accelerate Chicago program will help close the digital skills gap in communities often left behind by technological progress.”

The program will place particular attention on addressing the racial inequities in access to digital education and hopes to promote diverse and equitable hiring practices. With the help of community partners such as Chicago Westside NAACP and digital manufacturing institute MxD, the program aims to help those in underserved communities gain valuable workplace skills.

“The Accelerate program expands economic opportunity and provides the skills needed to support an inclusive, equitable recovery,” Microsoft U.S. President Deb Cupp said in the release. “We’re proud to work with our civic, learning and corporate partners to bring this program to Chicago.”