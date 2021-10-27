 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Starbucks to raise pay to at least $15 an hour next year as it faces labor shortage, union challenge

Starting in January, employees who’ve been with Starbucks for at least two years could see up to a 5% raise

By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY
The wage hike comes as Starbucks tries to fend off a unionization effort in Buffalo, New York, that, if successful, could upend the chain’s labor model. Employees say there’s been chronic under-staffing at Starbucks.
The wage hike comes as Starbucks tries to fend off a unionization effort in Buffalo, New York, that, if successful, could upend the chain’s labor model. Employees say there’s been chronic under-staffing at Starbucks.
AP file

Facing a shortage of workers and a union challenge, Starbucks says it will raise pay next year for employees in the United States.

All hourly-pay workers will make at least $15 an hour and average nearly $17 an hour by next summer, according to the Seattle-based coffee giant, which says some of the pay increases will start before then.

Starting in late January 2022, employees who’ve worked for Starbucks for at least two years could see up to a 5% raise, and those who’ve been there at least five years could get up to a 10% raise.

Including wage and benefit increases throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the company estimates the increases total “approximately $1 billion in incremental investments in annual wages and benefits over the last two years.”

Starbucks said baristas’ hourly rates — based on market and their tenure — will range from $15 an hour to $23 next summer.

The wage hike comes as Starbucks fends off a unionization effort in New York. In August, Starbucks workers from three Buffalo, New York, locations petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for a vote to unionize.

The company is trying to persuade the labor board to require that workers at all 20 Buffalo-area stores take part in the election instead of allowing stores to vote individually.

The union organizing campaign, if successful, could upend Starbucks’ labor model. Employees say there’s been chronic under-staffing at the chain.

Starbucks said it also has “invested in forecasting capabilities to improve store staffing.”

Read more at USA Today.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Ohio printed 35,000 wrong Wright Brothers license plates

A banner shown on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the aviation pioneers’ historic first plane, known as the Wright Flyer.

By Associated Press

Man paroled in Starved Rock killings gets chance to test evidence in his quest to prove his innocence

Chester Weger, 82, was freed as a model prisoner last year after nearly six decades in prison, convicted of killing three Chicago-area women at the popular state park in 1960.

By Frank Main

Some Americans may need to get 4th COVID shot

The fourth shot should be received at least six months after the third, the CDC said. The CDC does not consider the third shots now being approved for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as boosters.

By USA TODAY

Patrick Daley Thompson trial set for Feb. 1

The alderman is the highest-profile figure to face criminal charges in connection with the clout-heavy Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport, which federal regulators shut down in 2017 over a massive fraud scheme.

By Jon Seidel

At SIU, we’re giving Chicagoland students easier ways to get a college degree

It’s important for colleges and universities to clear whatever hinders students from attaining their full potential.

By Austin A. Lane

Holiday sales could shatter last year’s record season, nation’s largest retail trade group says

The National Retail Federation predicts sales for November and December will be up by between 8.5% and 10.5% over last year.

By Anne D'Innocenzio| AP