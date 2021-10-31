 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Deere, UAW reach tentative pact; strike continues for now

But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue — and details of the proposed contract will not be released — while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote.

By Contributor
Associated Press
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union. But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue — and details of the proposed contract will not be released — while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote.
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union. But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue — and details of the proposed contract will not be released — while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote.
Charlie Neibergall/AP file photo

Farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday with the United Auto Workers union.

But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue — and details of the proposed contract will not be released — while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote.

The pact would cover more than 10,000 production and maintenance workers at 12 Deere sites in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

The strike began after UAW workers overwhelmingly rejected an initial proposed contract that would have delivered immediate 5% raises for some workers and 6% for others depending on their positions at Deere factories. The pact also called for 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.

After the first deal was rejected, UAW “negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members,” said Chuck Browning, director of the union’s farm equipment department.

The U.S. economy’s unexpectedly strong rebound from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession has created labor shortages — and handed workers more leverage to demand higher pay and better benefits.

The contract talks come as strong sales this year helped Moline, Illinois-based Deere report $4.7 billion net income for the first nine months of its fiscal year, which was more than double the $2 billion it reported a year ago.

The company is expecting to earn more than $5.7 billion this fiscal year.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Astros stay alive by rallying to beat Braves in Game 5 of World Series

After falling behind 4-0 on a grand slam by Adam Duvall in the first inning, the Astros turned on the offense in a 9-5 victory.

By Ben Walker | AP Sports Writer

Over 12 shot, 2 fatally, at Halloween party in Joliet Township: ‘This could’ve been avoided’

Gunfire erupted early Sunday near a DJ booth that was set up in the backyard of a home, authorities said. Witnesses reported that two gunmen opened fire "from an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd" of more than 200 people.

By Tom Schuba and Madeline Kenney

Chicago cop facing felony charge after allegedly shooting at thieves who swiped her SUV in Evergreen Park

Oneta Sampson Carney, 58, allegedly opened fire Saturday evening when a team of thieves stole her Toyota 4Runner as she and her husband were loading groceries in a Sam’s Club parking lot.

By Tom Schuba

Through the pain of unresolved cases, parents of Chicago homicide victims rely on each other: ‘None of us have got justice’

As two justice-seeking groups of mostly Latino and Black parents memorialize their children for Dia de Los Muertos, they bemoan the lack of support from police, prosecutors and politicians: "The system has failed us in so many ways."

By Elvia Malagón

Missing man last seen in Little Village may need medical attention: police

Socorro Ruiz was last seen in the 2400 block of South Hamlin Avenue and he may be confused and in need of medical attention, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire