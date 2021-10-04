 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp part of major outage

The outage affects nearly 7 billion users between the three platforms.  

By USA TODAY
Terry Collins, Kelly Tyko and Mike Snider, USA TODAY
Facebook-owned platforms all stopped working around 11:30 a.m. ET&nbsp;Monday morning.
Facebook-owned platforms all stopped working around 11:30 a.m. ET Monday morning.
Joel Saget/Getty Images

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have apparently all gone down in a major outage.

The social network and the Facebook-owned platforms all stopped working around 11:30 a.m. ET Monday morning according to the site Down Detector. The outage affects nearly 7 billion users between the three platforms.

Users going to Facebook’s site saw an error page or an onscreen message that said, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Instagram and WhatsApp are not showing new or updated content. On Instagram, messages including ”Couldn’t Refresh Feed” or “5xx Server Error” appeared.

Facebook did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

Real-time online monitor Downdetector said it has seen more than 5.6 million reports about issues with Facebook and its services Instagram and WhatsApp since 11:15 a.m. ET Monday. Downdetector also said it received more than 123,000 reports of problems for Facebook, 97,000 for Instagram, 34,000 for WhatsApp and 9,600 for Facebook Messenger.

“Most users are reporting troubles with the website and apps overall,” Downdetector said in an update. “This outage is still very much ongoing.”

But the company took to Twitter and tweeted: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The outage comes after a whistleblower said that the world’s largest social network is prioritizing profits over users’ safety.

Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen said in an exclusive CBS’ “60 Minutes” interview Sunday that a 2018 change to the content flow in Facebook’s news feed contributed to more divisiveness and ill will in a network ostensibly created to bring people closer together.

Facebook’s stock was down nearly 6% on Monday.

Is Facebook.com for sale? Twitter reacts

How did all these networks get affected at the same time? Computer security writer Brian Krebs tweeted a possible answer for some of the problems: Facebook and Instagram were apparently removed from the DNS (Domain Name System) servers that basically make up the white pages of the internet.

“The DNS records that tell systems how to find Facebook.com or Instagram.com got withdrawn this morning from the global routing tables,” Krebs tweeted. “We don’t know why this change was made. It could well have been the result of an internal, system wide change or update that went awry. It’s all speculation at this point why. FB alone is in control over its DNS records.”

Cybersecurity analyst Anis Haboubi tweeted what appears to be a “For Sale” ad for the Facebook.com domain.

Krebs saw it, too, and found domain name company GoDaddy also offering Facebook.com for sale. “Bidding starts at....one beeleon dollars!” he tweeted.

Twitter had some reports of issues, but it was operational enough for the site – and CEO Jack Dorsey – to have some fun at Facebook’s expense. With social media users all coming to Twitter, the site tweeted out, “hello literally everyone.”

And Dorsey replied to the Facebook.com domain sale posting asking “how much?”

Even Instagram had to go to Twitter to tell its users that it was aware of, and working on, the problem.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu’s toughest challenge now is the depth chart

The former Illinois standout is being used as a combo guard through the first week of training camp, but will his toughness and aggression help earn him real minutes when the regular-season games start?

By Joe Cowley

Recipientes de DACA en Chicago se encuentran frustrados por los retrasos causados por la pandemia

Algunas organizaciones de inmigración han comenzado a buscar ayuda de los líderes del Congreso, mientras que otras están coordinando peticiones y banca telefónica para obtener respuestas sobre las renovaciones del programa.

By Elvia Malagón

 iLe y su encanto boricua

La hermana de Residente se presenta el 8 de octubre en Chicago como parte de su primera gira en tiempos (aún) pandémicos.

By Gisela Orozco

Editorial: Si los Bears quieren un mejor estadio, deberían pagar el costo ellos mismos

La Municipalidad no debería sobrecargar más a los contribuyentes para que apoyen a un equipo de fútbol de propiedad privada con un valor de $4 mil millones.

By CST Editorial Board

When will Matt Nagy make Justin Fields the Bears’ starting QB? Don’t ask him

Here’s a prediction: Nagy will rule out Andy Dalton on Wednesday and announce Justin Fields as the starter against the Raiders on Sunday.

By Jason Lieser

2 charged after guns found in car in Lyons Township High School parking lot

Officers recovered two Glock 9mm handguns, one with an extended 30-round magazine and the other with an extended 29-round magazine.

By Sun-Times Wire