 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Facebook’s face-recognition system to shut down

More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to have their faces recognized by the social network’s system.

By Associated Press
In this file illustration photo taken on April 07, 2021, a smart phone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background in Arlington, Virginia
Facebook says it is shutting down its face-recognition system.
Getty file

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people.

“This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history,” said a blog post Tuesday from Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook’s new parent company, Meta.

“More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to our Face Recognition setting and are able to be recognized, and its removal will result in the deletion of more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates.”

He said the company was trying to weigh the positive use cases for the technology “against growing societal concerns, especially as regulators have yet to provide clear rules.”

More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to have their faces recognized by the social network’s system. That’s about 640 million people. The setting’s removal will mean deleting more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates, Pesenti said.

Facebook had already been scaling back its use of facial recognition after introducing it more than a decade ago.

The company in 2019 ended its practice of using face recognition software to identify users’ friends in uploaded photos and automatically suggesting they “tag” them. Facebook was sued in Illinois over the tag suggestion feature.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Puffballs: Big to really big ones make for a memorable walk in the woods to take photos, earn MOTW

Ken Gortowski earned Mushroom of the Week honors for many big to really big puffballs found while walking the woods and taking photos.

By Dale Bowman

Mister Rogers statue unveiled at Florida alma mater

The sculpture, located at Rollins College, will be part of the school’s Mister Rogers Walking Tour.

By Associated Press

Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan brings a needed calm to the roster

DeRozan has been showcasing a lot of talent on the court, but his best trait just might be the calm and poise he brings to his teammates on a nightly basis - winning or losing.

By Joe Cowley

New bobbleheads commemorate Cubs’ World Series title

The bobbleheads feature each player holding a replica World Series trophy.

By Sun-Times staff

1st-and-10: Justin Fields’ ‘breakthrough’ puts Nagy & Co. on the spot

The rookie quarterback’s instincts were largely responsible for his 103-yard rushing game. Now it’s up to the coaching staff to put Fields in position to take the offense to another level.

By Mark Potash

Kyle Rittenhouse was the only one who killed anybody during Kenosha unrest: prosecutor

Opening statements began Tuesday in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

By Associated Press