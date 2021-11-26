 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

It’s Black Friday, but there is no need to stress out

It’s OK not to overdo it on the first official day of the holiday shopping season kicks off.

By Contributor
Laura McCullen | Nerd Wallet
Black Friday shoppers line up near Water Tower Place in 2019.
Rich Hein/Sun-Times

It’s that time of year when retailers seem to join forces to plant a message in shoppers’ minds: “Buy Stuff on Black Friday, or You Are a Fool.”

They transmit this message in loud TV commercials, targeted social media ads and promotional emails you don’t remember subscribing to.

But you are no fool. And you — not retailers — get to decide what to buy and when.

It’s easy to overspend during the holidays

Feeling compelled to spend money right now is normal. Who doesn’t want to be like the advertisements’ grinning models, with an armful of gifts?

“This time of year, there is a lot of pressure to consume happiness — to show your love through products,” says Christine Whelan, a clinical professor in the department of consumer science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Retailers want you to fold under that pressure. They make most of their money around this time, Whelan says, during their “end-of-year push to sell products.”

You may face other pressures, too.

“This year ... we have almost a perfect storm when it comes to spending,” she says. “We have fears of scarcity, we have inflation, and we have this yearning to celebrate in a more normal way than we did last year.”

As that storm brews, toss in feelings of guilt. That’s a common emotion around the holidays and can lead to overspending, says Alex Melkumian, a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of the Financial Psychology Center in Los Angeles.

Say that, once again, you can’t gather with family, or you can’t afford those gifts your kid wants.

Or maybe you don’t feel guilty so much — just bad for any number of reasons related or not to the pandemic and loaded holiday season. It can be easy to spend emotionally, rather than logically, in hopes of feeling better.

Often, Melkumian says: “Instead of feeling uncomfortable, we’d rather just patch it up with a Band-Aid of buying a little something for ourselves.”

Make a plan and set rules

So, for various reasons, you may be primed to overshop on Black Friday. With that in mind, try to remember that “bargain hunting” can often lead to buying more stuff than you need, says Ryan Sterling, founder of Future You Wealth, a New York-based investment firm. He’s also the author of “You’re Making Other People Rich: Save, Invest, and Spend with Intention.”

Plus, the fact that your favorite store is promoting 40% off doesn’t change the amount in your bank account. So aim to shop with intention, rather than in response to promotions.

Whelan recommends reviewing your finances to determine how much you can spend on holiday shopping. Create a list of gift recipients, too. With this information, you’ll get an idea of how much to spend on each person. (And if you plan to buy yourself something, add your name to the list.)

As you’re planning, set a few rules. Otherwise, it’s too easy to spot something you want and impulsively buy it. You already have one rule to guide you: Stick to the list. Yes, you may see the perfect item on sale for your aunt. But if she isn’t on your list, or if she is and you already bought her something, move along.

Rules that add “speed bumps” between shopping impulses and reactions are also helpful, Sterling says. For example, maybe you step away from potential purchases for at least an hour, if not a day, before deciding whether or not to buy.

Without giving yourself boundaries, you may do exactly what retailers want — see their product and impulsively buy it. They certainly don’t want you to pause first.

Give other types of gifts

As you take control of your spending, rethink gift-giving.

Melkumian recommends asking yourself: “What can I bring to the table? Is it only money, and is it only materialistic? Or can I be creative?”

“Creative” can mean a few things, but before changing your approach, loop in your family or whoever you typically buy gifts for. Decide, together, how to handle gifts.

Perhaps you agree to a spending cap, or to a gift exchange, rather than having everyone buy something for everybody else. Your loved ones may be grateful for a new approach so they, too, can spend less. (They may also be happy to receive fewer things.)

Another way to buck the buy-everything-for-everyone tradition could be to give only homemade or experiential gifts. Whelan likes to combine the two with homemade gift certificates that could include, for example, a night of babysitting or dog-sitting.

Giving services rather than material gifts doesn’t just save us money, she says. “They are a way of encouraging social connection and building relationships.”

This article was written by NerdWallet.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Police release video of 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old Kevin Tinker

Kevin Tinker was shot to death Sunday evening in the 200 block of West 110th Place. His mother, Delisa Tucker, was fatally shot on the same block two days later.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Will our baby mirror my mom’s negative, angry personality?

Pregnant woman is concerned about the change in behavior of her formerly happy and positive mother.

By Abigail Van Buren

Small changes by all of us can make a big difference in fighting climate change

Citizen action at the ballot box, consumer demands on corporations and lowering our energy use can all help curb emissions — and force government to take action also.

By Tom Ptak

High-interest loans in Chicago target Black neighborhoods

"Statistical significance on steroids" shows payday borrowers mostly lived in majority-Black ZIP codes.

By Stephanie Zimmermann

Old dormant grain silos on South Side are an enduring industrial canvas for graffiti artists

Located along the Chicago River near Damen Avenue, the hulking structures dare and draw graffiti writers to their towers and snaking caverns below. The long-time owner of the site — state government — has been trying for decades to sell it for redevelopment.

By Sun-Times Staff Report

Driver dies after striking light post in Woodlawn

Police responded to a call for a traffic crash and found a burgundy Nissan Altima that had struck a light post in the 2100 block of East Hayes Drive.

By Sun-Times Wire