Chicago Auto Show shifts back to February booking

The winter staple at McCormick Place is scheduled for Feb. 12-21 after its 2021 summertime fling.

By David Roeder
A Jeep Rubicon is driven on a track at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

For 2022, the Chicago Auto Show is back in its familiar lane as a wintertime event.

Organizers said Monday that next year’s show will be Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. In 2021, the pandemic prevented the show from being held in February, but it returned as a compact model in July running in a shortened form and with outdoor events.

The next show seeks a return to full-size tradition giving consumers a break from the winter blahs. Auto show Chairman Bill Haggerty said the event “helps to drive consumer interest in new vehicles and it effectively kicks off the dealers’ spring selling season, solidifying that February is the right time for the show.”

Some things tried at this year’s event will be carried over such as test drives on city streets. The Chicago Automobile Trade Association, the show’s producer, said popular test tracks will be back and some exhibits will be interactive. It promised an immersive exhibit featuring national parks from Subaru and a new Toyota Tundra test track, plus first looks at coming electric vehicles, the Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X.

The show will be in McCormick Place’s South Building and may expand to the North Building depending on manufacturers’ needs, said spokesman Mark Bilek. The current policy requires face masks but there is no mandate that attendees must be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.

Bilek said the rules may change depending on the situation with the pandemic.

Tickets, costing $15 for adults, are available at ChicagoAutoShow.com. Seniors 62 and older and children aged 4-12 get in for $10, while those 3 and younger are free.

The hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except the last day, Presidents Day, when the show closes at 8 p.m.

