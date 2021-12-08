 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Financing back in place for Michigan Avenue tower

With a $304.5 million loan, developers are starting construction on a building designed by the late Helmut Jahn.

By David Roeder
A rendering of the tower planned at 1000 S. Michigan Ave., as viewed from the northeast.
A rendering of the tower planned at 1000 S. Michigan Ave., as viewed from the northeast.
Jahn

Developers said Wednesday they will restart construction on a residential high-rise at 1000 S. Michigan Ave., a project stymied since July 2020 when the pandemic scared financiers.

Work will begin this month because Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank have pledged $304.5 million toward a construction loan, the developers said. The 73-story building, designed by the late architect Helmut Jahn, is expected to be finished in three years.

The co-developers are Time Equities, JK Equities and Oak Capitals. During the delay, they reworked the design, cutting the building’s height by 26 feet, to 805 feet, and changing it from condos to rental apartments. It will offer 738 units, including 23 classified as affordable under city ordinance.

Robert Singer, director of development at New York-based Time Equities, said the redesign makes the project more viable. “The market in Chicago for ultra-luxury rental apartments is very strong, and we see this segment of the market only strengthening from here. We look forward to delivering best-in-class apartments in late 2024,” he said.

The Chicago Plan Commission endorsed the revision in June when it approved changes to the parcel’s planned-development zoning.

Jahn died in May but his longtime second-in-command, Philip Castillo, is overseeing the project, the developers said.

Francis Greenburger, chairman of Time Equities, called Jahn “a world-renowned architectural genius” who is greatly missed. He said the building, prominently placed alongside Grant Park and on a historic boulevard, will be “further testament to his impact on the Chicago skyline.”

Chicago-based McHugh Construction will serve as the construction manager.

Jahn’s work in Chicago includes the United Airlines terminal at O’Hare Airport, the James R. Thompson Center in the Loop, the office tower at 500 W. Madison St. and the Joe and Rika Mansueto Library at the University of Chicago. The Thompson Center could be demolished because the state of Illinois is selling it.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Social media amplifies a stance closer to hate than reason

Anonymity and narcissism in social media is why we can’t have nice things, like civil discourse, compromise, and disagreeing agreeably.

By Letters to the Editor

Food cart vendor beaten and robbed; Belmont-Cragin community steps in to come to his aid

Gonzalo Garcia, 58, was attacked by multiple people who stole about $300 from his pockets.

By Clare Spaulding

The Packers are the good-looking brother the Bears can’t compete with

And, so far, nothing points to the future being much different.

By Rick Morrissey

Jurors start deliberations in Jussie Smollett’s case

The panel of six men and six women, including a Black man, began deliberations Wednesday afternoon following closing arguments fitting for the tabloid melodrama that has surrounded the "Empire" actor’s case since the alleged hate crime was reported to Chicago police.

By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm

Minnesota cop ‘failed’ Daunte Wright, prosecutor says; defense calls it mistake

Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. The white former officer, who resigned two days after the shooting, has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright, who was Black.

By Associated Press

Estudiantes atacan a elotero de Belmont-Cragin para robarlo

La subdirectora de Speer confirmó que la escuela se enteró de que los atacantes eran estudiantes de la secundaria Prosser.

By Clare Spaulding