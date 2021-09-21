Guinness taps Chicago to be site of 2nd U.S. brewery

The bottle is out of the six pack.

Guinness has tapped the West Loop to be the home of its second U.S. brewery.

Guinness Chicago Taproom is expected to open in Fulton Market next spring, with renovations expected to start this fall, the iconic Irish brewer announced Tuesday.

Jay Sethi, chief marketing officer of Guinness’ parent company, Diageo Beer Company, called Chicago a “natural choice” for Guinness’ first neighborhood hub.

“As a native Chicagoan, I already know there are so many reasons to love Chicago — its people, culture, diverse and distinctive network of neighborhoods, and of course its food and beer scene,” Sethi said in a statement.

“We are building this taproom for the people of Chicago and, as with everything that Guinness does, it’s not just about the beer,” Sethi continued. “We aim to celebrate Chicago and make a positive impact on the local community from the day our doors open.”

Guinness signed a multi-year lease of the 15,000 square-foot venue, located at 375 N. Morgan St. The graffiti-plastered building is owned by Chicago developer Fred Latsko, who reportedly hopes to develop a 33-story office building on the vacant western edge of the property.

The new pub and brewery will offer rotating menus of food and beer — including some brews available only in Chicago and others imported from various Guinness locations. However, Guinness also will continue to import stout from its original brewing location in Dublin.

Guinness Chicago Taproom will also feature performances by local artists and a lineup of events as well as tours of the facility, which will provide patrons with a deep history of the more than 260-year-old beer company.

“For years we’ve seen Guinness as an integral part of so many bar and restaurant experiences, around the world and especially right here in Chicago,” Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said in a statement. “We are thrilled there will now be a place Chicagoans can come to enjoy the full Guinness experience, while also continuing to strengthen the rich fabric of Chicago’s thriving hospitality community.”

This will be the second Guinness taproom opened in the U.S. in four years. The Irish stout beer maker returned to North America for the first time in more than 60 years, opening a brewery and taproom in Halethorpe, Maryland, near Baltimore, in 2018.

Guinness initially opened its first brewery on U.S. soil, believing American soldiers who served in Europe during World War II would have a craving for the taste of stout. But that beer house closed in 1954 due to lack of demand, according to NPR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.