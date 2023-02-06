The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Debuts, hot hybrids and electric trucks: What to look for at this year’s Chicago Auto Show

The outlook for this year’s Chicago Auto Show is bright as brands roll out new electric models and inventory is getting back to normal after pandemic, supply-chain disruptions.

By  Marni Pyke / Daily Herald
   
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will provide some thrills during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place this weekend — and it’s also environmentally friendly, because it’s a hybrid.

Two halls, seven indoor test tracks, more than 175 production and debut vehicles. Plus, a chance to run like a kid around McCormick Place.

After two years in low gear, the swagger is back at the Chicago Auto Show, which opens Saturday through Feb. 20.

“The outlook is very positive” with major players such as Honda returning after a COVID-19 hiatus, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association’s Jennifer Morand said. For car buyers, “prices are getting better as inventory begins to replenish.”

Chicago exclusives this week include Subaru’s U.S. reveal of the redesigned Crosstrek, a compact SUV, and Toyota’s rollout of its new, three-row Grand Highlander.

And, “from the eye-candy standpoint, Corvette will have its E-Ray,” a hybrid take on the iconic sports car, said Morand, CATA co-president.

Also sucking up oxygen will be Chrysler’s Airflow, an electric crossover concept with a proposed range of up to 400 miles.

What’s the hot trend this year? Argonne National Lab’s Thomas Wallner predicts a lot of buzz around electric vehicles per usual, but the twist in 2023 is a focus on trucks. Chevrolet’s “Silverado EV is one that is highly anticipated,” said Wallner, interim deputy director of Argonne’s Transportation and Power Systems Division.

Once a rarity, EVs are gaining traction with Tesla and Ford in a price war, the U.S. government’s expanding charging stations, and a federal rebate of up to $7,500.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.

Chicago Auto Show:

The Chicago Auto Show opens Saturday and runs through Feb. 20.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Feb. 19; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: McCormick Place, South Building, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

Cost: Free for children through age 3; $10 for kids through age 12 and seniors 62 and older; $15 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.

Info: chicagoautoshow.com.

