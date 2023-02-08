The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Business News Metro/State

CVS buys Chicago-based Oak Street Health for $10.6B

Oak Street Health runs primary care centers mostly for lower-to-middle income people with Medicare Advantage plans.

By  Tom Murphy | AP
   
SHARE CVS buys Chicago-based Oak Street Health for $10.6B
A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

CVS Health is buying primary care provider Oak Street Health for about $10.6 billion.

AP file

CVS Health is plunging deeper into primary care services, buying primary care provider Oak Street Health for approximately $10.6 billion.

The drugstore chain said Wednesday it would pay $39 per share in cash for each share of Oak Street in a deal expected to close this year.

Oak Street runs care centers mostly for lower-to-middle income people with Medicare Advantage plans. Those are privately run versions of the federal government’s program for people aged 65 and older.

With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s interest in cutting costs and improving the health of people in its Medicare program.

The government wants more people in value-based care arrangements, which basically focus on keeping patients healthy and any chronic problems like diabetes under control. The goal: Ward off big medical expenses like hospital stays.

In addition to running nearly 10,000 drugstores nationwide, CVS Health also covers more than 3 million people with Medicare Advantage plans through its Aetna arm. Big insurers like that need a major presence in primary care to help control costs, BTIG analyst David Larsen wrote before Wednesday’s deal was announced.

“It is clear that value-based-care is becoming a dominant model in health care,” Larsen said.

Oak Street specializes in this type of care.

Its centers use doctors, social workers and other care providers to help people manage their health.

Oak Street CEO Michael Pykosz has said that a lot of costs stem from people with chronic health problems who receive poor care and wind up with big medical problems.

“Solving that problem creates a massive, massive market opportunity for Oak Street Health,” Pykosz said in January at an annual conference hosted by JPMorgan.

Founded in 2012, Oak Street runs 169 locations in 21 states. It expects to have more than 300 locations by 2026.

Oak Street’s revenue grew to $1.43 billion in 2021, and analysts expect that it topped $2 billion last year. But the company is spending heavily to open new clinics and its losses have grown every year.

CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, has been expanding the amount of care it provides through its drugstores, and company leaders have been talking for well over a year about adding more primary care as rival health care giants UnitedHealth Group and Walgreens have done.

“We believe it’s an asset that we want in our portfolio,” CEO Karen Lynch told investors at the JPMorgan conference.

UnitedHealth has pushed aggressively to grow its Optum segment that provides care for a few years now. Rival drugstore chain Walgreens is investing close to $9 billion to help its VillageMD care partner acquire the urgent and primary care chain Summit Health-CityMD.

Walgreens and VillageMD are opening next to drugstores primary care centers that also target Medicare Advantage patients. Another insurer, Cigna, also invests in VillageMD.

The retail giant Amazon also is spending nearly $4 billion to buy primary care provider One Medical and recently said it was launching a subscription prescription drug service.

CVS Health likely was “feeling more urgency around finding a high-quality ‘dance-partner,’” Larsen said in his note.

CVS Health is already spending $8 billion on another growth priority: buying home health care provider Signify Health. CVS Health expects that deal to close in the first half of this year.

CVS Health also announced on Wednesday better-than-expected results from the final quarter of 2022. The company’s profit surged 77% in the quarter to $2.3 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled $1.99 per share.

Revenue climbed 9% to $83.84 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.92 per share on $76.32 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

The company also said it expects earnings to range between $8.70 and $8.90 per share in 2023.

Analysts forecast earnings of $8.84 per share.

The Latest
It took a village to land one of the biggest crappie of the day, caught and released by Joe Quinn Monday ice fishing at Shabbona Lake. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Jim Kopjo delivers an impromptu class ice fishing class
On a beautiful day for ice fishing, Jim “The Crappie Professor” Kopjo did an impromptu class on ice fishing for crappie.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Chicago police shoot person after officers called to Irving Park bar about man with a gun
Authorities were releasing little information about the shooting, which occurred around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Troy Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jaxson Stauber makes a save.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks goalie Jaxson Stauber uses lessons from father Robb to win first two NHL starts
The art of goaltending has changed significantly since Robb Stauber’s aggressive career in the 1990s. But the mindset of goaltending hasn’t, and Jaxson has followed the same approach to experience immediate NHL success.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We accidentally named baby after grandpa’s mistress
The child’s horrified grandmother refuses to use the name and refers to the girl only as ‘little one.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Illinois_State_Capital_Springfield_08.jpg
Politics
Income tax ‘surcharge,’ other measures needed to pay down pensions, business group says
The report by the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago is a new message from a group that opposed Gov. J.B. Pritzker on the graduated income tax in 2020.
By David Roeder
 