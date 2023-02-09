The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich

Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets.

By  Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
   
Chick-fil-A Inc. shows the new, plant-based Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich.

Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the plant-based Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.

The Atlanta-based chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entrée — a breaded cauliflower sandwich — at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. The test begins Feb. 13.

Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets. Chick-fil-A tested mushrooms, chickpeas and chopped vegetables formed into patties but kept returning to cauliflower for its mild flavor.

Like Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich, the cauliflower steak is marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and then served on a bun with two pickle slices.

Chick-fil-A is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene. Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper, featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods, in 2019. Starbucks launched an Impossible sausage sandwich in 2020. McDonald’s debuted its McPlant burger, developed with Beyond Meat, in the United Kingdom in 2021. And KFC began selling Beyond Meat nuggets last year.

