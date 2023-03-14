The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Business News Nation/World

Facebook parent Meta to lay off another 10,000 workers

The company in February posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Facebook parent Meta to lay off another 10,000 workers
A sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.

Facebook parent Meta plans to lay off another 10,000 employees and not fill 5,000 vacant positions.

AP file

Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.

The company said Tuesday it will reduce the size of its recruiting team and make further cuts in its tech groups in late April, and then its business groups in late May.

“This will be tough and there’s no way around that,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success.”

The Menlo Park, California, company has invested billions of dollars to realign its focus on the metaverse. In February it posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok.

The company announced 11,000 job cuts in November.

“As I’ve talked about efficiency this year, I’ve said that part of our work will involve removing jobs — and that will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision,” said Zuckerberg.

Next Up In News
Washington tries to contain chaos from Silicon Valley Bank’s failure
Jim Vinicky, who knew every great hole-in-the-wall spot to eat, like Yelp before there was Yelp, dead at 71
Caterpillar workers ratify new 6-year contract with company
Donald Trump returns to Iowa aiming for more disciplined campaign in 2024
Dick Fosbury dies at 76; high-jumper known for ‘Fosbury Flop’
Man fatally shot in car in Gage Park
The Latest
Ted_Lasso_Photo_030104.jpg
Movies and TV
If Season 3 is the end for ‘Ted Lasso,’ the coach is going out in style
Jason Sudeikis’ wonderful Apple TV+ series back in play with superb performances, crisp writing and some insight about Hallmark Christmas movies.
By Richard Roeper
 
Bears running back David Montgomery carries the ball against Washington in a 2019 game.
Bears
Free agency 2023: Bears transaction tracker
Tracking the Bears’ moves as they approach the start of the league season on Wednesday afternoon.
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 1 more
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Can I persuade friend to support her bisexual child?
Woman considers breaking ties with dear friend who was repulsed by her daughter’s coming-out.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Not only will your kids flip for loaded nachos, they can help prepare them.
Recipes
Menu planner: Loaded nachos are perfect for kids
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Penn State v Northwestern
Other Views
March Madness is big business for gambling, and growth of sports betting poses a threat to college athletes
As sports betting comes to colleges and universities, schools will inevitably have to deal with some of the negative aspects of gambling, including addiction and the potential for student-athletes and coaches to become targets of threats.
By Jason W. Osborne
 