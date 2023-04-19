The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Business News Chicago

Harp maker Lyon & Healy is orchestrating a move to the Galewood neighborhood

The 159-year-old company could get a property tax break from the city of Chicago for moving from Fulton Market and expanding at 6500 W. Cortland St.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Harp maker Lyon & Healy is orchestrating a move to the Galewood neighborhood
Lyon___Healty.jpg

Harps at the Lyon & Healy factory at 168 N. Ogden Ave. The instrument maker plans to expand its workforce from 133 to 165 at its new location in Galewood.

Sun-Times files

Harp manufacturer Lyon & Healy, one of the oldest Chicago companies, has pulled a few strings at City Hall and will be moving from its longtime home on the Near West Side.

It’s not going far, though. The company is moving to the Armitage Industrial Corridor in Galewood, where it plans to increase employment, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the mayor introduced an ordinance to help Lyon & Healy with the move. It would give the company a property tax break worth an estimated $656,330 over 12 years.

The incentive must be approved by the City Council to take effect but is allowed under the county’s property tax rules. Called the Class 6(b) incentive, it reduces taxes for companies investing in vacant or underutilized industrial space.

City records show Lyon & Healy plans a $6 million renovation at 6500 W. Cortland St. The two-story building is the former home of Cobra Electronics. The work is due to start July 1 and be done in August 2024, according to the redevelopment agreement with the city.

Lyon & Healy will move from a five-story loft building at 168 N. Ogden Ave. Lightfoot’s office said the company plans 165 jobs at the new location versus the current 133.

The company could not be reached for comment about plans for its current property in Fulton Market, where developers have been demolishing or retrofitting old industrial buildings in favor of residential or office uses.

Records show Lyon & Healy bought the Cortland Street building from Cobra in 2021 for $4.04 million.

George W. Lyon and Patrick J. Healy founded the company in 1864. Its harps have become the standard for orchestras worldwide.

Next Up In News
5 teens hospitalized after taking edibles at Uptown high school
Mayor-elect Johnson pitches unity to state legislators in Springfield: ‘Our challenges are not that unique’
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launches 2024 presidential campaign
Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
Chicago police probing claims cops failed to intervene in viral weekend attack downtown
PPP fraud probe results in 6 Chicago Park District employees resigning, 5 facing discipline
The Latest
Illinois v Michigan
College Sports
After too many close losses in 2022, Illini have spent the offseason in finishing school
Being better at that — finishing — has been in Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s mind all offseason. If he has had one thing driving himself and one prevailing message to his staff and players, that’s it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Chicago
5 teens hospitalized after taking edibles at Uptown high school
One teen was in serious-to-critical condition, and four others were in fair-to-serious condition at Uplift Community High School, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (at microphones) speaks with reporters after addressing the Illinois General Assembly in Springfield on Wednesday as Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (forefront, second from left), state Senate President Don Harmon (behind Johnson) and other legislators applaud.
Springfield
Mayor-elect Johnson pitches unity to state legislators in Springfield: ‘Our challenges are not that unique’
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said he didn’t come to Springfield to “dictate” what Chicago needs when it comes to public safety dollars. “How do I call myself a collaborator and then I’m dictating?” Johnson asked reporters. “These are ongoing conversations.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
An after-school lacrosse program at practice in Chicago in September 2019.
Editorials
Keep Illinois after-school programs afloat
Programs that serve thousands of students are at risk of losing funding because of a state mixup. Lawmakers should make sure programs, and kids, don’t lose out.
By CST Editorial Board
 
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 19: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announces his candidacy for President on April 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. An outspoken anti-vaccine activist, RFK Jr. joins self-help author Marianne Williamson in the Democratic presidential field of challengers for 2024. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775963935
Politics
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launches 2024 presidential campaign
Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, has recently drawn fire for being an anti-vaccine advocate accused by family members and experts of spreading misleading information.
By Associated Press
 