The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Business News

Air Serbia starts direct flights from Chicago to Belgrade

The new route could serve 350,000 Chicago-area residents of Serbian descent, said Chicago’s aviation commissioner.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Air Serbia starts direct flights from Chicago to Belgrade
An Air Serbia jetliner at O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday.

An Air Serbia jetliner at O’Hare Airport on Wednesday.

Provided/Chicago Department of Aviation

Executives from Air Serbia and the city’s Department of Aviation marked the return Wednesday of direct flights between Chicago and Belgrade after 31 years.

Jamie Rhee, the city’s aviation commissioner, said the wide-body service will help the Chicago area’s 350,000 residents of Serbian descent and is projected to create $55 million over the next year in economic activity.

The flights, on a 257-seat Airbus A330-200, will take off from O’Hare Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Starting June 12, the airline will add a flight on Mondays.

Air Serbia, the country’s national airline, said travelers in Chicago can connect in Belgrade to other cities in its network, including Berlin, Prague, Bucharest and Sarajevo. Passengers who fly to Chicago from Belgrade can connect to other U.S. cities via a partnership with American Airlines.

Tracking service FlightAware said the Chicago-to-Belgrade route lasts around nine hours.

“The importance of that service, among other things, is evidenced by the fact that a large number of flights in the coming weeks and months have already been well-booked,” said George Petković, vice president Americas at Air Serbia.

The airline’s predecessor, Jat Airways, last flew the route in 1992.

The service resumption also was celebrated Wednesday in Belgrade with an event that included Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

Since 2016, Air Serbia has also offered direct service between Belgrade and New York.

Air Serbia Flight 506 arrives at O’Hare from Belgrade on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Air Serbia Flight 506 arrives at O’Hare from Belgrade on Wednesday.

Provided/Chicago Department of Aviation

Next Up In News
Colleagues of slain Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston rise to their feet during funeral to ‘show her how much we loved her’
Unionized news staff at Sun-Times approves 3-year labor deal
Johnson administration distances itself from $12 billion tax plan co-written by member of transition team
Man shot to death in Burnside
Summertime festivals and special events offer fun for all ages
Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
The Latest
As the requirement for&nbsp;Medicaid&nbsp;members to renew their coverage restarts after three years, we need to make sure people have the information they need to keep their coverage, writes Israel Rocha, CEO of Cook County Health.
Letters to the Editor
Spread the word on how to renew Medicaid coverage
Federal estimates shows up to 15 million people — 700,00 here in Illinois — could be dis-enrolled from Medicaid when continuous enrollment ends. We need to make sure people have the information they need to keep their coverage.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The body of Officer Aréanah Preston is carried into Trinity United Church of Christ in the Washington Heights neighborhood for her funeral, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Afternoon Edition
Officer Aréanah Preston mourned at funeral, takeaways from Mayor Johnson’s inauguration and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Isabelle Harrison, right, will miss the Sky’s opening games against the Lynx on Friday and Mercury on Sunday.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Isabelle Harrison out with undisclosed injury as Sky prepare to open season on Friday
Sky coach/GM James Wade did not comment on whether Harrison will be undergoing surgery as was stated by her mother.
By Annie Costabile
 
Dionne Mhoon (standing beside a police officer), mother of Officer Aréanah Preston, and her family cry as Officer Preston’s hearse arrives before Preston’s funeral outside Trinity United Church of Christ, at 400 W. 95th St., on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. Four teens are charged with first-degree murder in her killing.
News
Colleagues of slain Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston rise to their feet during funeral to ‘show her how much we loved her’
Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Brandon Johnson and interim Police Supt. Fred Waller were among the mourners waiting for the hearse carrying Preston’s body.
By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
 
Stacks of The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper are seen in this photo, Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2021.
Business
Unionized news staff at Sun-Times approves 3-year labor deal
The agreement between Chicago Public Media, the paper’s owner, and the Chicago News Guild provides for raises and improvements in company benefits.
By David Roeder
 